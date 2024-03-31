Menstrual Health: Role Of Menses In Overall Well-Being, Expert Shares Warning Signs

Menstrual health is not just about the regularity of your cycle; it can also provide valuable insights into your overall health. As a gynaecologist, I often see cases where menstrual irregularities hint at underlying health conditions. Conditions like PCOS or thyroid problems can disrupt your cycle, affecting its length or flow. Additionally, your menstrual cycle is influenced by your lifestyle and nutrition, impacting your overall well-being.

Dr Shweta Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obs & Gynae and IVF Specialist at Bloom Clinic for Women, notes, "Menstrual signs, like the presence of menstrual pains, can indicate a woman's health condition. Severe menstrual pain, for example, can be a symptom of endometriosis, which, if left untreated, can significantly impact a woman's quality of life."

"Your body's functioning can be inferred from various aspects, including the regularity of your cycle and symptoms like mood swings, cramping, and flow consistency. Menstrual health issues also affect emotional and mental well-being in addition to physical fitness," adds Mr. Mahipal Singh, Founder & CEO, Revaa.

Ways To Understand Your Body's Warning Signs

- Monitor symptoms like cramps, fatigue, or mood swings as they might indicate underlying issues.

- Practice self-care, such as getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising moderately, based on your menstrual phase.

- Keep a menstrual calendar to track patterns and changes that require attention.

- Note fluctuations in the regularity and flow of your period as they can indicate reproductive health issues.

- Pay attention to pain, unusual discharge, or changes in urinary habits, as they could signal gynaecological problems like infections or hormonal imbalances, and in some cases, more serious issues like ovarian cysts or cancer.

- Be mindful of your body's signals and consult a gynaecologist when needed.

- Regular check-ups can help detect early symptoms and lead to better outcomes and overall wellness.