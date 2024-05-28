Menstrual Hygiene: Check Out These 7 Essential Tips

Superwomen, who symbolize strength and perseverance, deal with menstruation throughout their lives, accepting its natural cycle. However, their health and wellness must maintain good menstrual hygiene and further lead a strong and beautiful life that leads not only to motherhood but also to a stronger inner being.

Here are 7 pivotal tips to ensure good menstrual hygiene shared by Mahipal Singh, Founder & CEO of Revaa:

Regularly Changing Sanitary Products:

Wearing a sanitary pad or tampon for longer hours can lead to rashes, redness, skin irritation, bacterial and vaginal yeast infections. Certain infections can be extremely painful and may cause discomfort in carrying out normal tasks. Even if you have a light flow, it is suggested to regularly keep changing the pads every four to six hours to avoid such problems, and using the same pad for an extended period may result in an unpleasant odor. Thus, changing your pad/tampon 5-6 times a day is quite normal to ensure proper hygiene.

Wear Breathable Underwear

Changing your underwear frequently can prevent foul odor, irritations, and infections. Wearing breathable undergarments made of materials like cotton allows air to circulate, minimizing moisture and the growth of bacteria and yeast. It is crucial to keep the area dry and clean throughout periods. It is recommended to wear clean, breathable underwear, such as cotton underwear, and some women also prefer to wear period panties which are specifically designed with extra absorbency for added protection and comfort.

Maintaining Personal Hygiene

Practicing good genital hygiene during menstruation is a must. Make sure your genitalia are dry and clean by taking regular showers, and you should also always wipe them from the vagina to the anus. Washing in the other direction should be avoided since this can spread bacteria from the anus to the vulva and cause health problems. Additionally, because a warm shower relaxes your abdominal muscles, it helps ease back discomfort and cramps throughout your menstrual cycle.

Have a Balanced and Nutritious Diet

Taking extra care of your health during periods is necessary, which includes eating a balanced diet to improve your menstrual health by reducing symptoms such as cramps and mood swings. Also, you should drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day which aids in maintaining overall bodily functions and may help lessen common menstrual symptoms like mild headaches.

Maintaining Proper Hand Hygiene

Always wash your hands well with soap and water both before and after changing sanitary napkins or other items. This prevents the risk of introducing bacteria or germs to the genital area, ensuring better menstrual health and hygiene.

Proper Dispose Off of Menstrual Products

Make sure you dispose off used sanitary products like disposable pads and tampons in a hygienic manner by discarding them in the appropriate trash bin after wrapping them in biodegradable bags. In addition to preventing pollution, this process maintains a clean environment.

Avoid Using Chemical Products

It is imperative to maintain the pH balance of vagina during menstruation as disruption in the pH level may cause infections like bacterial vaginosis that lead to symptoms like itching, unusual discharge and burning. So, it is highly advisable to steer clear of chemical products and perfumed soaps since they have the potential to disrupt the pH balance of the vagina. Rather, cleaning the area with lukewarm water and unscented soaps is always preferred.