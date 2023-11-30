Mental Health: How To Beat Loneliness And Social Isolation In Old Age - Expert Shares Tips

Life is never a bed of roses and every phase of life comes with its unique set of challenges. When we think of old age, the first thing that comes to our mind is failing health and reduced immunity. While health challenges are real, one thing that often gets overlooked is the acute sense of loneliness that comes with old age. Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Roundglass Living app, shares, "Every phase of life comes with its unique challenges and old age is no different. There are aches and pains, declining cognition, and challenges to mobility. But ask any person older than 70 years of age what is the most difficult part of getting old and chances are they will say, 'loneliness'."

Why Loneliness Is An Acute Problem In Old Age

Loneliness is not specific to any age group, but it is most keenly felt in the later years of life. "Old age is a time when you are no longer professionally active, many of your friends and loved ones have passed on and your children live away from you. With their community and social circle shrinking constantly, the elderly are often left battling ennui and loneliness, leading to an impact on their physical and mental wellbeing," says Poddar. She adds that research has linked social isolation and loneliness to a higher risk of:

- High blood pressure

- Heart disease

- Obesity

- Depression

- Cognitive decline

- Alzheimer’s disease

Old Age Problems: How To Beat Loneliness - 5 Steps

Loneliness further inculcates a sense of pessimism amongst those over 65, propelling them towards greater social isolation, says Poddar. "To beat this invisible disease, as a community, we need to establish a healthy and thriving environment where the elderly feel valued, needed and appreciated. Additionally, we need to motivate our seniors to embrace certain wellbeing practices, which can help them live with greater purpose, cope with negative emotions, and inspire them to embrace each moment mindfully," Prakriti Poddar adds.

Poddar recommends the following wellbeing pathways and healthy habits for the elderly to cope with loneliness.

1. Nurture Social Connections: Our physical, sensory, and cognitive abilities may decline with advancing age, but social functioning remains flexible throughout life. So, take care of your social relationships because they have been shown to increase empathy and reduce anxiety and despair.

2. Be Physically Active: The adage "healthy body, healthy mind" is true for all ages. Being physically active can increase your confidence and sense of self-worth while also providing you with social opportunities. Regular physical activity, such as yoga, can help you sleep better, improve your balance and strength, and enhance your cardiovascular health.

3. Practice Mindfulness: All ages can benefit from mindfulness and meditation practices. They have been shown to lessen stress and anxiety as well as improve relationships and sleep, both of which are highly relevant for seniors. Meditation has also been shown to delay cognitive decline in the elderly age group.

4. Find A Purpose: Retirement is not the end of the road, but the beginning of your later life. During this time of transition, you can use your experience and expertise to benefit the next generation. Volunteering and community work can provide your post-60 life a much-needed purpose as well as financial benefits in some cases.

5. Indulge In Healthy Eating: A healthy diet is crucial for physical and mental well-being as well as maintaining a constant level of energy throughout the day. Stay well hydrated, consume alcohol sparingly, and load up on fruits and vegetables.

"The latter stages of life need not necessarily be lonely for senior citizens. By being mindful and having robust community support, you can enjoy the twilight years as much as your youth. By prioritising your physical and mental wellbeing and channelling your energies with intention you can thrive at any age," says Poddar.