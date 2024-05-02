Mind-Body Connection: 4 Yoga Techniques And Asanas To Boost Daily Resilience And Performance

Resilience, or the capacity to endure and bounce back from adversity to a state of equilibrium in well-being, is a skill in sports and life in general. While sports performance has traditionally been viewed through a physiological lens, it is critical to prioritise the psychological resilience of athletes - to further understand the imperative mind-body connection.

Dr Ishan Shivanand, Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) meditative program says, "Research indicates that nurturing mental resilience not only enhances athletes' performance and enjoyment of sports but also shields them from situational depression and distress - stemming from personal setbacks or trauma. According to the Association for Applied Sports Psychology, it enables athletes to identify and strategically work towards their potential. How? By addressing their cognitive and socio-emotional needs with a holistic approach."

"To enable this, evidence-based meditative modalities need to be integrated into training protocols to optimize athletes' performance. ss a combination of yogic, breathwork and meditative methodologies, such techniques, when derived from the Indian Knowledge Systems, can reduce stress, enhance focus, and develop emotionally-regulated responses among athletes for peak health," adds Dr Ishan.

A study conducted among athletes in Mauritius exemplifies this. Participants involved in diverse athletic pursuits were randomly assigned to either undergo four weeks of yogic practices or receive no intervention. Utilizing the Sports Mind Inventory (SMI), researchers evaluated the impact of yoga-based activities on athletes' resilience to sports-related stress. Results showed that over 80% of participants experienced improvements in sports-related mental and emotional health, with notable increases in sports self-confidence (18%), mental resilience (16%), and positive mindset (14%), thus contributing to overall psychological well-being. Conversely, no such enhancements were observed in the control group.

Yoga Asanas To Improve Mental and Emotional Health

Here are some yoga asanas that can enable better performance:

Balasana (Child’s Pose): This gentle resting pose centres the mind and eases stress, making it ideal for fostering emotional resilience. It helps to soothe the nervous system and is great for calming the mind after intense activities.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose) with Deep Breathing: When combined with deep breathing, it aids in focusing the mind and controlling stress and anxiety.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose): Known to help reduce stress and relax the central nervous system, this pose also aids in recovery after physical exertion and improves sleep quality, which is crucial for mental resilience.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): This energizing stretch helps relieve stress and mild depression. It is therapeutic for the mind and strengthens the physical body, promoting overall resilience.

Thus, yoga-based resilience training proffers a holistic approach to bolstering mental fortitude and emotional stability. While challenges may exist in integrating these practices into traditional sports cultures, they are capable of benefiting athletes' performance and overall quality of life.