Mohammed Shami Undergoes Surgery: Know About Achilles Tendon Repair And The Injury

Mohammed Shami's recent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon has brought attention to this crucial tendon's role in everyday movement and athletic performance. Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently revealed that he underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon. This decision led him to opt out of the upcoming IPL season and possibly the T20 World Cup in June. Shami, 33, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, underwent the operation in London.

What is The Achilles Tendon?

Dr Vaibhav Bagaria, Director, Orthopaedics, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai shares, "The Achilles tendon, also known as the Ackley tendon, is the body's largest tendon, connecting the calf muscle to the heel bone. It plays a crucial role in everyday movements such as walking, running, and jumping, as well as in athletic performance."

Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024

What kinds of Injuries affect the Achilles Tendon?

"Injuries to the Achilles tendon can have profound effects, severely impairing an individual's ability to engage in day-to-day activities. Treatment often involves surgery to repair or reconstruct the damaged portion of the tendon. Initially, patients may receive a plaster slab to reduce swelling, followed by either open surgery or minimally invasive procedures using an arthroscope," highlights Dr Vaibhav.

What is the Significance of the Achilles Tendon?

Dr Vaibhav adds, "The objective of the surgery is to approximate and reinforce the damaged tendons, ensuring proper healing and restoration of function." The significance of this tendon dates back to Greek mythology, where the legendary warrior Achilles was incapacitated by an injury to it, leading to his downfall. The term "Achilles heel" symbolizes a vulnerable point that can compromise athletic or warlike activities if injured.

Post-Operative Care

"The purpose of Achilles tendon surgery is to approximate and reinforce the damaged tendons, ensuring proper healing and restoration of function. However, surgery alone is not sufficient. Post-surgery care is crucial, including attention to wound healing, as the Achilles tendon has a limited blood supply, which can sometimes hinder healing. A structured physiotherapy and rehabilitation program are essential to translate proper healing into restored strength and function," shares Dr Vaibhav.