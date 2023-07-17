trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636613
WEIGHT LOSS TIPS

Morning Diet: 7 Breakfast Foods That Are Making You Gain Weight Everyday

Wondering why, despite your best efforts, your diet has failed to help you lose weight? Well it could be because you’re making at least one of these seven diet mistakes every morning, check here.

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023

Morning Diet: 7 Breakfast Foods That Are Making You Gain Weight Everyday Pic courtesy: Freepik (representational purpose only)

Weight loss: Good health is a key to success as our mind works more efficiently if we are physically fit. Keeping oneself physically and mentally strong, needs a lot of effort and a proper diet schedule. 

A nutritious breakfast will not only keep you nourished for the rest of the day, but it will also be good for your general health. But the most important thing to keep in mind is what you are eating in the morning and how you are starting your day. 

If you go for unhealthy diet options, it will be difficult for you to have a sound mind and body. 

Take a look at these 7 foods that you can avoid in the morning.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is known for having a lot of probiotic calcium. It has a significant impact on both your teeth and your body as a whole. However, when you eat it on an empty stomach, your stomach acid destroys the beneficial bacteria, rendering them useless. Therefore, having yoghurt before not eating anything might be ineffective and can cause acidity.

Oily foods

Eating oily food in the morning can harm your body, especially in summer. If you eat heavy and deep-fried food items, it may result in dehydration during hot weather conditions.

Food with high content of sugar

Sugary food items should be avoided in the morning. High-sugar diets cause your stomach to become overloaded with fructose and thus when sugar enters the body's empty stomach, the insulin section gets tough. Thus, maintaining regular blood sugar levels is difficult.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits should be avoided. They taste sour because they contain a lot of citric acid. Consuming citrus fruits increases the stomach's production of excess acid. Heartburn and other issues might result from this.

Spicy food

Spicy food is another category that should be avoided in the morning. It can cause a lot of pain when consumed on an empty stomach. They may harm your stomach's lining which may cause discomfort. Your stomach can get upset and have problems with digestion. Indigestion and acidity are also more likely to affect you.

Cold beverages

Although in summer we love to have cold beverages. But if possible try to avoid it empty stomach in the morning. As when you drink something cold, your body has to work hard to increase the temperature which may result in energy loss.

