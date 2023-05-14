Mother's Day 2023: Top 3 Yoga Asanas For Pregnant Women

Pregnancy is one of the most life-changing experiences in women's lives, both physically and mentally. It is important for women to take extra care of their health and diet during these nine months. Unless you have some health complications, doctors suggest that women remain active and exercise, right through pregnancy. Yoga is known to be a good form of holistic exercise for mothers-to-be. JetSynthesys’ Thinkright.me master Nishtha Bijlani tells us about some important yoga asanas that women can practice during pregnancy. However, make sure that you check with your gynecologist and yoga instructor before beginning any new exercise regime

3 Easy Yoga Asanas For Mothers-To-Be

Nishtha Bijlani outlines three yoga asanas, how to do and their benefits for pregnant women.

1. Malasana

Malasana or the yogic squat has numerous benefits but for a mother-to-be, it becomes a very important posture. This primal pose helps to release tightness in the groins and inner thighs and relaxes the muscles of the pelvic floor. This can aid in a smooth delivery.

How To Do: Keep your feet hip-width apart. Take the support of a table or chair to come down into a squat. If you find it hard to come down all the way then feel free to sit on a small stool or cushion for better balance. Hold this for 30 seconds to 1 minute, and repeat a few times.

2. Baddhakonasana

Baddhakonasana is another great hip-opener. It helps to release the tension in the groins while improving the flexibility of the gluteus muscles. It is a great one to add to the routine, especially for expectant mothers. It greatly supports pelvic health and prepares the body for D-day!

How To Do: Take a sitting position. Bend both knees while keeping the feet together. separate the knees and drop them to the sides. Let the soles of the feet join each other. Keep the heels a few inches away from the groin. Hold this for about a minute or two.

3. Supt Baddhakonasana

Supt Baddhakonasana is a very relaxing posture, especially when done with a bolster or pillow. Not only does it passively open into the hips but also opens up the spine. The spine and posture get affected a lot during pregnancy and even after. This one works very well to release the discomfort that comes with it.

How To Do:

Come down on the mat in a seated pose. Get your feet to join for baddhakonasana. Have a bolster or pillow placed behind you. Slowly recline back on the bolster in such a way that your entire spine and head are supported. Make sure hips are rested on the floor. Let your arms stay dropped to the sides. Close your eyes and relax. Hold for min 5 minutes.

(All 3 pictures credit: JetSynthesys’ Thinkright.me master Nishtha Bijlani)

(The views expressed in the article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News. This must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always check with your doctor and yoga expert before starting yoga or any other form of exercise during pregnancy.)