Mpox In India: Health Ministry Issues Do’s And Don’ts After Kerala Confirms Second Case

The confirmation of India’s second mpox (monkeypox) case in Kerala has triggered swift public health responses from the Union Health Ministry. Following the positive test of a 26-year-old man who recently returned from the UAE, the ministry has issued a series of advisories to states and union territories to prevent further spread. This case comes shortly after a 38-year-old man from the same region tested positive for the more virulent Clade 1B strain, heightening public health concerns across the nation.

Mpox In India: Key Do's:

1. Increase Public Awareness

The Health Ministry emphasizes the need to enhance public education on mpox, its transmission, and preventive measures. Community campaigns should focus on educating people about symptoms like fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes, and the importance of timely reporting.

2. Isolate Suspected Cases

Immediate isolation of suspected mpox cases is crucial to contain the virus. Health authorities must enforce strict infection control measures to prevent further transmission.

3. Build More Isolation Facilities

The ministry urges hospitals to establish isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed cases. Hospitals must be equipped with proper logistics and trained staff. States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have already set up isolation facilities in response to the outbreak.

4. Symptomatic Treatment

Since no specific treatment for mpox exists, states are directed to follow guidelines focusing on symptomatic management, such as treating rashes and managing pain for patient comfort.

5. Send Suspected Samples for Testing

Timely testing is essential for controlling the outbreak. States must ensure that samples from suspected cases are sent to designated labs for confirmation and genome sequencing to identify the virus strain.

6. Boost Diagnostic Capacities

The Health Ministry is enhancing diagnostic capabilities through ICMR-approved labs to ensure early detection and containment of mpox, limiting the outbreak’s impact.

Mpox In India: Key Don’ts:

1. Avoid Panic

The Health Ministry stresses the need for clear communication to avoid public panic. Educating communities about mpox and preventive steps will help maintain calm and encourage early reporting.

2. Report Cases Without Delay

Timely reporting of suspected mpox cases is vital for controlling the spread. Delays in reporting can worsen the situation, making immediate communication with health authorities essential.

3. Don’t Ignore Mild Cases

Even mild cases should be tested and isolated as needed. Ignoring these could lead to unnoticed transmission, potentially escalating the outbreak.

4. Avoid Overcrowding

Healthcare facilities should only admit symptomatic patients or those needing isolation. This will ensure that medical resources are used efficiently without overwhelming the healthcare system.

With mpox cases on the rise, the Health Ministry’s proactive steps are critical in controlling the outbreak. By following the issued guidelines, both authorities and communities can help limit the spread of mpox while ensuring public health safety.