National Anaemia Day: What Is Vitamin Deficiency Anaemia - From Diagnosis To Cure, Know All About It

National Anaemia Day is observed on March 21 every year. When the number of red blood cells or the haemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal, anaemia occurs. According to the World Health Organization, anaemia is a serious global public health problem that particularly affects young children, menstruating adolescent girls and women, and pregnant and postpartum women. Dr Sunita Varma, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, shares her insights with Zee News Digital on a particular form of anaemia - Vitamin Deficiency Anaemia.

Q. What Is Vitamin Deficiency Anaemia?

Dr Sunita Varma: Vitamin deficiency anaemia is a type of anaemia caused by insufficient levels of specific vitamins essential for red blood cell production. The most common deficiencies leading to this type of anaemia are vitamin B12, folate (vitamin B9), and sometimes vitamin C. These vitamins are crucial for the synthesis of healthy red blood cells. When levels are low, the production of red blood cells is impaired, resulting in anaemia.

Q. Is it different from anaemia?

Dr Sunita Varma: Yes, vitamin deficiency anaemia is a subtype of anaemia. Anaemia is a broad term encompassing various conditions characterized by a deficiency in the number of red blood cells or haemoglobin in the blood. Other types of anaemia can be caused by factors such as blood loss, decreased production of red blood cells ( genetic conditions like thalassemia), other nutritional deficiencies (such as in iron deficiency anaemia), or increased destruction of red blood cells (such as in hemolytic anaemia).

Q. How to detect vitamin deficiency anaemia?

Dr Sunita Varma: Detection of vitamin deficiency anaemia typically involves:

- Comprehensive medical history to assess symptoms and risk factors such as dietary habits, medical conditions, or medications.

- Physical examination to check for signs of anaemia, including pallor, fatigue, rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath.

- Laboratory tests, including a complete blood count (CBC) to evaluate red blood cell count, haemoglobin levels, hematocrit, and mean corpuscular volume (MCV). Specific tests may also be conducted to measure serum levels of vitamin B12, folate, and sometimes vitamin C.

4. How to prevent/cure?

Dr Sunita Varma: Prevention and management strategies for vitamin deficiency anaemia include:

• Consuming a balanced diet rich in foods containing vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin C. This includes meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, leafy green vegetables, legumes, fortified cereals, and citrus fruits.

• For individuals at risk of deficiency, such as pregnant women, vegetarians, older adults, or those with malabsorption disorders, supplementation of vitamins may be necessary under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

• Treating the underlying cause of the deficiency, if identified, such as addressing dietary deficiencies, treating malabsorption disorders, or managing other medical conditions contributing to the deficiency.

• In cases of severe deficiency or anaemia, intramuscular or intravenous supplementation of vitamin B12 or folate may be necessary to restore levels quickly.

• Regular monitoring of nutritional status and adherence to treatment recommendations provided by a healthcare professional.

It's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider for personalised evaluation, diagnosis, and management of vitamin deficiency anaemia based on individual circumstances and needs.