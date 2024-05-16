National Dengue Day: Symptoms, Preventions And Steps To Manage Dengue Fever

National Dengue Day: A mosquito-borne viral infection, dengue continues to be a concern for India as every year, the country sees thousands of cases and even some deaths. May 16 is observed as National Dengue Day every year to raise awareness about the disease and its repercussions. However, dengue is a global threat not just in India, though it is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. According to the World Health Organization, about half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring yearly.

Dr Krunal Desai, Consultant - Physician & Intensivist, Sterling Hospitals, Rajkot, shares, "The dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus and transmitted by mosquitoes, is a significant global concern. Dengue has four distinct strains, and accordingly, it shows various symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Infection occurs through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries the virus and transmits it to humans during feeding."

National Dengue Day: Dengue Symptoms

As Dr Desai points out, the symptoms of dengue include high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and in severe cases, bleeding, or hemorrhagic fever.

How To Manage Dengue Fever

There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever, says Dr Desai, but self-care strategies play an important role in managing the illness. Dr Desai mentions the following steps one should adopt to control dengue:

1. If you are suffering from dengue fever, make sure that you are resting adequately and staying hydrated. A common complication of dengue fever is dehydration, so make sure to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) can be particularly helpful in restoring lost electrolytes.

2. Dengue is associated with joint and muscle pain as well as headaches, so pain management is also essential. Over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol (acetaminophen) can help reduce fever and discomfort. However, it's crucial to avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin, as they can increase the risk of bleeding, which is already a concern in dengue fever.

3. It is extremely essential to closely monitor the symptoms and recognise when to seek emergency medical help. While most cases of dengue fever resolve on their own with rest, hydration and medication as prescribed by the doctor, certain warning signs indicate a need for further medical assistance. These include continuous vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding gums or nose, difficulty breathing, fatigue, restlessness, and cold or dry skin.

4. Hospitalisation becomes necessary if your dengue fever turns serious. Intravenous fluids might have to be given to patients to manage dehydration and maintain the electrolyte balance. In case of severe bleeding, blood transfusions may be needed to replace lost blood volume. Close monitoring by healthcare professionals is crucial to prevent complications and ensure prompt treatment.

National Dengue Day: How To Prevent Dengue

As the old saying goes, prevention is better than cure. So individuals and communities must take steps to prevent dengue fever by controlling mosquito breeding and staying protected from mosquito bites. "Use insect repellents, wear long-sleeved clothes, and use mosquito nets, especially during peak mosquito activity times. Clear away stagnant water by emptying containers around the home to reduce mosquito breeding, says Dr Desai.