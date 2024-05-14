Obesity-Hair Loss Connect: Suffering From Hair Fall? It Might Be A Side-Effect Of Those Extra Kilos

One of the chief worries of the 21st century concerning lifestyle is the growing rate of obesity, globally. The World Obesity Atlas 2023, published by the World Obesity Federation, predicts that over half of the world's population (51%, or over 4 billion people) will be either overweight or live with obesity by 2035 if current trends prevail. Obesity has a direct impact on several health issues, but what may come as a surprise is that obesity is also directly related to hair loss, say experts.

Why Obesity Leads To Hair Loss

Dr Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, shares, "While obesity is directly responsible for causing issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep apnea, infertility, one would be surprised that it has a direct connection to hair loss. People with high belly fat are 90% likely to produce insulin improperly, which could lead to hair loss. Furthermore, Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies are common in obese people which can further reduce hair quality and density."

Dr Batra adds, "Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) is an important hormone that helps increase the blood flow to the root of the hair bulb, promoting increased hair growth and preventing its loss. Additionally, this hormone functions similarly to insulin. Hence, if insulin isn't functioning properly, IGF also fades, consequently resulting in reduced hair growth."

Exploring The Pot Belly And Hair Loss Connection

Dr Batra says that excess belly fat often results from a sedentary lifestyle backed by poor dietary habits, contributing to hair loss. "The lack of essential nutrients like iron, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids, coupled with chronic stress, causes hormonal imbalances by increasing the production of androgens like dihydrotestosterone (DHT). The high DHT levels are responsible for shrinking hair follicles, thereby causing thinning hair and hair fall."

Hair Fall Issues Related To Thyroid and PCOS-Linked Obesity

Diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome and hypothyroidism cause obesity. "PCOS disrupts hormone balances, resulting in weight gain, particularly around the midsection, and increased insulin resistance. Thyroid issues such as hypothyroidism can hinder metabolism, leading to weight gain. Hair loss is also one of the dominant symptoms for both these diseases. Hence indirectly hair loss is connected to obesity," says Dr Batra.

How Homeopathy Can Provide Natural Fat-Burning Solutions

According to Dr Batra, homoeopathy offers a safe and natural alternative for addressing obesity, diverging from conventional methods. "International clinical trials have evidenced the efficacy of homoeopathic remedies in boosting metabolism and burning fat without adverse effects. Some patients are fat, flabby, obese and suffer from hair loss, while others are overweight due to thyroid and suffer from hair loss. According to their health and causes of obesity, medicines can be suggested by registered homoeopathic doctors," says Dr Batra.