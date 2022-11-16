National Epilepsy Day: WARNING signs of epilepsy that you shouldn't ignore - check symptoms and treatment

By Dr Pavan Pai

A majority of people suffer from epilepsy that takes a toll on the brain leading to frequent seizures. One with epilepsy needs to be aware of the various signs and symptoms. Furthermore, it will also be essential to seek timely treatment and manage the condition. Do you suddenly fall for no apparent reason or get unconscious? Are you often confused for a brief period with a loss of awareness of your surroundings? Has somebody observed jerky limb movement with clenching of teeth, frothing from the mouth with loss of bladder and bowel control? Then you may have epilepsy. The cases of epilepsy are increasing at a rapid rate in the country. Epilepsy patient is known to have frequent seizures. Ahead of National Epilepsy Day on November 17, let's find out the signs, symptoms, and treatment for epilepsy.

Signs of Epilepsy

The common causes behind seizures in children are birth injuries, fever, infection, and trauma to the head. In adults head injury, alcohol, drugs, genetic factors, stroke, and perinatal disorders can be causes. But, many people fail to recognize the signs of epilepsy and suffer in silence. There is also a lack of awareness regarding this debilitating neurological condition. So, one will have to know the symptoms of this condition to manage it at the right time.

These are some of the signs of epilepsy that you shouldn’t miss:

Uncontrollable jerking and shaking that is seizure or fit: This is one of the common signs seen in people with epilepsy.



Stiffness: Yes, stiffness which is tonic posturing of limbs is also one of the signs of this condition.

Collapsing: If you happen to collapse without any reason then you might be having epilepsy. It is better to consult the doctor without any delay and seek timely intervention.



Staring: This is also a sign of epilepsy that needs to be evaluated properly.



Inability to respond to noise or words for brief periods: This will also be an indication of epilepsy.



Periods of rapid eye blinking: This can also mean that one is having absence seizures.

Epilepsy diagnosis

Electroencephalogram (EEG) can be used to diagnose this condition. It is better to speak to the doctor once you notice the symptoms and then seek treatment. Also, an MRI and CT scan too can be beneficial in detecting this condition.

Epilepsy treatment

One will be suggested to take anti-epileptic drugs for treating this condition. The medication will be based on the type of seizure you have. Moreover, in certain cases where the medical therapy fails and video EEG and advanced imaging pick up a definitive area in the brain resulting in seizures then surgery will be recommended to remove the small part of the brain that is possibly leading to seizures. Don’t forget to go for regular follow-ups with the doctor once you begin the treatment

(Disclaimer: Dr Pavan Pai is Consultant Interventional Neurologist, and Stroke Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road. The views expressed in this article are those of the author. Zee News does not confirm it.)