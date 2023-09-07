trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659076
NewsHealth
NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK

National Nutrition Week: Debunking 5 Common Nutrition Myths - Expert Speaks

For a happier, healthier you, it's essential to take care of your nutritonal needs and have a balanced diet. An expert debunks popular myths.  

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 03:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Unsaturated fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being
  • While both animal and plant-based proteins can be part of a healthy diet, they differ in terms of nutrient content
  • With careful planning, one can make the most of staple foods like beans, lentils, rice, oats, eggs, seasonal fruits and vegetables
Follow Us

Trending Photos

National Nutrition Week: Debunking 5 Common Nutrition Myths - Expert Speaks Pic: Pixabay

Most of us realise the significance of nutrition in maintaining physical health. However, there are numerous myths about nutrition. As a result, nutritionist Nupuur Patil assists in debunking several myths, making it easier to live a better and happier life.

Myth 1: To lose weight, one should skip meals


Fact: Skipping meals can actually be counterproductive. It often leads to overeating later in the day and may slow down your metabolism, making it harder to lose weight. Focus on having smaller and frequent meals throughout the day and, focus on balanced, portion-controlled meals and healthy snacks throughout the day to maintain a steady metabolism and energy levels.

Myth 2: Eating fats equals gaining weight

Fact: Unsaturated fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of heart disease. However, saturated fats and trans fats, often found in processed foods and fried items, should be consumed sparingly.

Myth 3: Proteins are similar whether from plant or animal sources

Fact: While both animal and plant-based proteins can be part of a healthy diet, they differ in terms of nutrient content. Animal proteins, like meat, poultry, and fish, provide complete proteins with all essential amino acids. Plant-based sources like beans, legumes, nuts, and tofu can also provide ample protein but may require some combination to ensure a complete amino acid profile. A varied diet can help you obtain all the essential nutrients your body needs.

Also Read: Time To Switch To Plant-Based Diet? Legumes To Nuts - Foods To Include, Pros & Cons: Nutritionist Speaks

Myth 4: Using honey or jaggery over refined sugar is healthy and one does not need to limit their intake

Fact: While natural and minimally processed sugars like jaggery and honey are healthier alternatives over refined sugars, they still are sugars. Hence, one should watch out for their consumption.

Myth 5: Eating healthy is expensive

Fact: Eating healthy does not require breaking the bank. With careful planning, one can make the most of staple foods like beans, lentils, rice, oats, eggs, seasonal fruits and vegetables. In addition, dining out or ordering takeout can be expensive, and often these options come with larger portion sizes and added unhealthy ingredients. Cooking at home allows you to take charge of ingredients, portion sizes, and costs. Besides, it is an opportunity to experiment with nutritious recipes and flavors.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train