New Moles? Consistent Coughs? 6 Early Warning Signs Of Cancer That You Should NEVER Ignore!

The C-word is enough to strike fear in the heart of the bravest. A complex group of diseases, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO describes cancer as "a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs." Early detection is key in tackling this disease, particularly because spreading to different organs - known as metastasizing - is a major cause of cancer deaths.

It's important not to ignore the warning signs of cancer. Dr Trinanjan Basu, HOD and Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre in Borivali, shares, "Cancer is a complex disease that often shows subtle symptoms, which, if detected early, can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment. While cancer may not have highly distinctive signs, it’s important to stay vigilant and be aware of the following potential warning signs."

Cancer Detection: 6 Warning Signs

Dr Trinanjan Basu lists six warning signs of cancer that one should watch out for. Read on:

1. Unexplained Weight Loss



A sudden and significant drop in weight without any changes in diet or physical activity can be an early sign of several types of cancer, such as stomach, pancreatic, lung, or esophageal cancer.

2. Persistent Fatigue



While everyone feels tired occasionally, cancer-related fatigue is different. It’s persistent, doesn’t improve with rest, and can be an indication of blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma, or cancers that cause blood loss, such as colon or stomach cancer.

3. Unusual Bleeding or Discharge



Unexplained bleeding — whether it's coughing up blood, finding blood in your stool or urine, or abnormal vaginal bleeding — should never be ignored. These could be signs of lung, colorectal, or cervical cancers.

4. Changes in Skin



New moles, changes in the size or colour of existing moles, or any other skin changes like unusual sores that don't heal can be early indicators of skin cancer. Pay attention to any unusual skin growths.



5. Persistent Cough Or Hoarseness



A cough that lasts for more than a few weeks, especially if accompanied by blood, could be a warning sign of lung cancer. Similarly, a persistent hoarseness in your voice may signal throat or laryngeal cancer.



6. Lumps Or Thickening



The presence of a new lump or thickening in the breast, testicles, or any other part of the body should be checked by a healthcare professional. These could indicate tumors developing in these regions.

"If any of these signs lead to a cancer diagnosis, various treatment options are available depending on the type and stage of the cancer. Early detection, paired with advanced treatments, can make a significant difference in outcomes," Dr Trinanjan Basu says.