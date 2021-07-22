NutraBox Has Best Whey Protein: The Immunity Booster, The Certified Topper

Claiming you are best and proving you are best from the most authentic certification is different. Nutrabox, an Indian protein brand with its best whey protein powder in India has proved to be the best in the world by Labdoor. United States’ supplement testing organization Labdoor has given NutraBox’s product ‘100% Whey Protein’ 100 out of 100 scores.

Labdoor has issued a report stating that a protein supplement by the Indian brand ‘NutraBox’ is the topmost in the whole world. Being Protein a primary immunity booster, we won’t be surprised if this benchmark nutrition brand is benefitted with new successful steps. Labdoor takes out the products from retailers or e-commerce portals by themselves and checks whether products have what the brands claim and if they have any harmful ingredients or contaminants.

Amongst various supplement providers in the market and Labdoor authenticates all of them. Products are penalized by Labdoor if their measured active ingredient levels don't match their claimed values. But gladly, that isn’t the case with NutraBox’s 100% Whey Protein! Labdoor found 23.9g protein against 24g claimed with the best whey protein price.

NutraBox Flavoured Whey Protein comes in 5 delicious flavours like Swiss Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Cafe Latte, Rich Vanilla Cream and Strawberry Shake with no added sugar. As sources say, Nutrabox is keen on providing the best whey protein powder isolate in India and the world, designed to support the growth and maintenance of muscle mass or body!

Mr Nihar Desai, The founder and owner of NutraBox, says that ‘With over two decades of background in formulations and testing collaborations with actual athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the result is us being the best bodybuilding supplement in India and now this news of ranking at the top position in the world! We’re thrilled. We have made our mark, as an Indian Protein Brand. To be first on the world’s renowned USA laboratory- LABDOOR is a very proud moment for NUTRABOX.’

Prepared with the cross-flow microfiltration process pioneered, NutraBox whey protein isolates & concentrates have exceptional purity and contain the full spectrum of undenatured proteins naturally found in whey. Also, with 5G of BCAAs and 150mg of DHA, it provides you with the workout stamina to strengthening the immune system. Excited? Get the whey protein powder online.

Order it and don’t forget to comment here your valuable feedback about this best whey protein powder in India.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)