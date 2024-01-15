Obesity: Beware! Excessive Weight Can Affect Mental Health - Expert Explains

Obesity means an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk. According to the World Health Organization, a body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese. Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive - a platform that offers health solutions for chronic ailments - shares, "Obesity has become a global health crisis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It's not merely an aesthetic problem as a lot of people still believe, but a complex health issue with profound psychological implications. The relationship between obesity and mental health is multi-faceted, with several interconnected factors at play."

How Obesity Impacts Mental Health

Mugdha Pradhan explains how obesity can have a serious impact on the mental health of a person, thus highlighting the importance of tackling the issue.

1. Physiological Impact

Adipose tissues, which store the excess fat in the body, are known to release inflammatory cytokines, says Pradhan. "These molecules lead to an increase in inflammation, which, in turn, has been associated with mental health disorders, particularly depression. Individuals with obesity are more prone to experiencing depressive symptoms due to the inflammatory processes initiated by excess body fat," she adds.

"Inflammageing" is a term used to describe the age-related increase in pro-inflammatory markers found in the blood and tissues. "Obesity plays a significant role in driving this phenomenon. As fat accumulates, it triggers chronic inflammation throughout the body, which can contribute to cognitive decline and various mental health issues. This underlines the importance of maintaining a healthy body composition to prevent the onset of inflammageing-related mental health problems," Pradhan says.

Obesity negatively affects almost all organs in the body, including the brain, explains Pradhan. The condition can lead to poor metabolic health, causing insulin resistance, which disrupts the balance of neurotransmitters and hormones. The nutritionist adds, "The brain relies on a delicate equilibrium of these chemicals to regulate mood, emotions, and overall mental well-being. When this balance is disturbed, it can lead to conditions such as anxiety and depression."

Pradhan points out that obesity is not a standalone health condition. "In functional medicine, we treat it more like a symptom, which is usually caused by some underlying chronic health condition like hypothyroidism, gut dysbiosis, subclinical infections, toxin overload, etc. Thus obesity is usually an indication of some other chronic condition going on in the body," she says.

2. Cravings And Food Addiction

Obesity often results in higher cortisol levels, which, in turn, leads to more food cravings to release stress. Pradhan says, "The cycle becomes self-perpetuating: Individuals with obesity are driven to eat more, leading to the release of serotonin and dopamine – the brain's "feel-good" chemicals. This can create a dangerous cycle of emotional eating and food addiction, further deteriorating mental health."

3. Body Image, Self-Esteem, And Why Body Positivity Doesn’t Work

Besides indirectly affecting mental health by disrupting physical health, as mentioned above, obesity can also directly affect mental health by causing body image issues and low self-esteem. "Despite the efforts of body positivity advocates, individuals struggling with obesity often face societal stigmatisation and internalised negativity. This negative self-perception can contribute to poor mental health, as low self-esteem and body image issues may lead to conditions like depression and anxiety," says Pradhan. She adds, "The body positivity movement tries to undo these negative effects by advocating for societal acceptance of obese body types. However, this does nothing to reverse the physiological problems associated with obesity, and so even if body positivity worked, individuals with obesity would continue to suffer from its physiological effects."

Tackling Obesity: Steps To Take

The link between obesity and mental health is a two-way street. Not only does obesity increase the risk of mental health problems, but mental health issues can also contribute to obesity, as emotional distress may lead to overeating or unhealthy food choices and poor physiological health in general, says Pradhan.

"To address this complex issue, a holistic approach is necessary. Individuals must receive support for both their physiological and psychological well-being. Public health efforts should focus on prevention and intervention strategies that consider the intricate interplay between obesity and mental health. By addressing the problem from both sides, we can take a step towards improving the overall well-being of those affected by this challenging condition," says Pradhan.