Ovarian Cancer: Do Not Ignore These Common Symptoms

Ovarian cancer is often dubbed the "silent killer" due to its subtle, easily overlooked symptoms. Unlike many other cancers, ovarian cancer frequently goes undetected until it has advanced to a stage where treatment options are limited, and survival rates are significantly lower. Understanding and recognizing the early symptoms of ovarian cancer as shared by Dr. Anuja Abhyankar - Medical Oncologist, Sunrise Oncology Centre is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment, which can vastly improve outcomes.

The Importance of Early Detection

Early detection of ovarian cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed with localized ovarian cancer (cancer that has not spread beyond the ovaries) is approximately 93%. Unfortunately, only about 20% of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at this early stage. Most women are diagnosed at a more advanced stage, where the cancer has spread beyond the ovaries, making treatment more complex and less effective.

Common Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer symptoms are often vague and can easily be mistaken for less serious conditions such as gastrointestinal issues or the natural aging process. However, certain symptoms are more commonly associated with ovarian cancer and should not be ignored, especially if they are persistent and represent a change from what is normal for your body. These symptoms include:

Abdominal Bloating and Swelling: Persistent bloating, not related to diet or other common causes, can be a significant indicator of ovarian cancer. Women may notice that their clothes fit tighter around the waist without gaining weight.

Pelvic or Abdominal Pain: Chronic pain or discomfort in the pelvic or abdominal area is another red flag. This pain can be constant or intermittent and should be investigated if it persists.

Difficulty Eating or Feeling Full Quickly: Women with ovarian cancer often report a loss of appetite or feeling full after eating only a small amount of food. This symptom is related to the pressure exerted by tumors on the stomach and surrounding organs.

Urinary Symptoms: An urgent need to urinate or frequent urination can be associated with ovarian cancer. This is due to the pressure tumors can place on the bladder.

Changes in Bowel Habits: Persistent changes such as constipation or diarrhea may also be linked to ovarian cancer, especially if they are new and unexplained.

Unexplained Weight Loss or Gain: Significant weight fluctuations without changes in diet or exercise routines should be investigated.

Ignoring common symptoms of ovarian cancer can have dire consequences. While these symptoms can often be attributed to less severe conditions, it is always better to be on the side of caution. Early detection through awareness and prompt medical consultation can make a significant difference in the outcomes of ovarian cancer treatment. Stay informed, listen to your body, and never hesitate to seek medical advice if something doesn’t feel right. Your vigilance could be the key to early detection and successful treatment of ovarian cancer. Don't ignore the signs; your health and well-being depend on it.