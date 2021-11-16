Pahal Nutrition aims to provide online fitness and nutrition training to 10 million people in the next 6 months: Virender Pahal

Last year the lockdown was going on in many countries of the world to deal with the increasing infection of Coronavirus. India was also in lockdown for a long time. Those days people were in their homes and were trying to support the country in this era of Corona crisis. Many companies had given the facility of work from home and during this time people were working from home. Due to this, the routine of people has also changed and in such a situation it is very important to keep oneself fit.

In such a situation, the trend of online fitness and nutrition training has also increased a lot these days. Celebrity fitness trainer Virender Pahal started to provide online fitness and nutrition training to common people in the pandemic situation. Virender started Pahal Nutrition along with Mohan Pahal to help people to achieve their fitness goals without going to a gym. In a very quick time, he successfully established his presence among millions of people who were looking for such online fitness training programs.

‘Virender has provided fitness and nutrition training to around 5 million fitness lovers using various social media platforms in the past one year.’

Virender said, they have provided online fitness and nutrition training to more than 5 million people via his social media handles like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and our website. He had a massive following on short video platform TikTok before it’s got ban in India. After that he moved to Instagram and other social media platforms and people loves his fitness videos. This is the reason we got a great fan following on all social media platforms, Virender added. We are using new technologies to help people to remain fit. We are working on our web application, so that more people can get benefitted from our content.

After the launch of the new application, it will easy for the users to get the fitness and nutrition training from the comfort of their homes. We are also planning to integrate AI based interactive system, that will help users to get the right diet chart as per their body requirements. System will analyze the data provided by the users and will provide an accurate diet and fitness plan. This will be like a personal trainer equipped with modern technologies. Actually, most of the people don’t have much time after their busy schedule to go to a gym. Most of us don’t have access to a good fitness and nutrition trainer. So, our idea at Pahal Nutrition is to provide easy access to nutrition and fitness training to common people and we want to provide this access at the comfort of their homes.

Exercise is the miracle cure we've always had, but for too long we've neglected to take our recommended dose. Our health is now suffering as a consequence. This is no snake oil. Whatever your age, wherever you’re, there's strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life. But how to do right exercise without going to gym or without hiring a personal trainer? This was always a big question. We just tried to solve it.

Virender said that people who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many chronic conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. So, everyone should do some exercise daily. It doesn’t matter it’s a workout, it’s yoga or any other format of exercise, but this should be done properly and under expert guidance. Specially, when you are just going to start for the first time. So, we are just trying to provide a platform to the people, where they can get a right guidance for fitness, right nutrition.

Virender is one of the first celebrity fitness trainers who started online fitness and nutrition training using various social platforms. He started sharing fitness tips on TikTok initially and had more than 1 million followers before it got banned in India. After that Virender moves to other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube etc. Now Virender has established a huge fan following and thousands of people are getting benefits from his training videos. This will be interesting to watch how people react to his upcoming initiatives in the fitness industry.

