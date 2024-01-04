Planning A Beach Vacation? Here’s How To Protect Your Eyes From Sun

We all flock to the beach to soak in the winter sun and while that is amazing for our physical, mental and emotional health, it could negatively impact eye health if we are not careful. The eyes are exposed to all of nature’s elements, the sun, sand, salt water and breeze when we are out on the beach and they need protection.

With the following simple precautions, you can ensure that your eyes have a good time while you're enjoying yourself at the beach.

Dr Digvijay Singh, Director, Noble Eye Care, Gurugram shares what you should do to protect your eyes while soaking in the sun.

1. Wear UV protective glasses: The sun is constantly projecting UV rays and these can cause various changes in the eye including cataract and retinal degeneration. Always try and wear glasses that will protect you from these rays

2. Do not look at the sun directly: Even though sunrise and sunset is a mesmerizing affair out at sea, the apparently less bright looking sun can still emit enough UV light to damage the eyes. Hence it is not advisable to look at the sun directly even at these times.

3. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Beach sand contains particles of various sizes and many may have microscopic sharp edges. One should avoid getting beach sand in the eyes whether due to activity on the land or in shallow sandy waters. If sand does enter the eyes, immediately wash with fresh water and refrain from rubbing eyes. If pain or irritation or discharge persists, seek medical help.

4. Avoid contact Lens wear: Contact lens wear increases the risk of eye infections manifold and even more so in the presence of beach sand and sea water. It is best to avoid their use, particularly if you intend to wade in the water.

5. Wash your eyes: Wash your eyes with fresh water after swimming in the sea. Salty sea water is an irritant to the eyes and carries with it many microbes and parasites which could potentially infect your eyes. Wear swimming goggles and wash your eyes once out of the sea for maximum eye comfort.

6. Wear eye protection and use lubricant eye drops: Sea breeze, particularly when it’s cold may cause eye dryness and reflex watering. Avoid prolonged exposure or wear eye protection, especially if you suffer from dry eyes or eye allergies. Use of lubricant eye drops can help reduce symptoms of these problems.