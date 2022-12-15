Pomegranate- The food medicine: An elixir for diabetes and heart; know the benefits of pomegranate

Benefits of pomegranate: Pomegranate seems to be a very difficult fruit to eat especially with its hardshell coating it could seem a little tiresome to isolate the crystal-like ruby-red seeds from the exterior. However, this fruit is packed with nutrients, including flavonoids and antioxidants, it is more than a superfood and treats a variety of health issues and is medicinal.

There are various health advantages to eating pomegranates. Pomegranate has nutrients like vitamins B, C, and K, fibre, iron, potassium, zinc, omega-6 fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory characteristics that assist in protecting the body from many diseases.

Regular intake of pomegranate or drinking of its juice gives the strength to manage and fight many serious and dangerous diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, and heart disease. So let's learn about the health benefits of pomegranates.

1. Reduces inflammation

Pomegranate has anti-inflammatory qualities since it has more antioxidants than other fruits. It aids in lowering body-wide inflammation. Additionally, it lessens the body's stress and guards against injury.

2. Rids of heart diseases

Pomegranate consumption is recommended as a very effective treatment for heart conditions. Since pomegranates are a great source of fibre. Additionally, it prevents heart-related disorders by clearing the blood vessels that carry blood to all of our organs equally, thereby enhancing blood flow.

It also lowers the chance of a heart attack and stroke. Moreover, it aids in easing the signs and symptoms of excessive cholesterol and blood pressure.

Also Read: Tips to follow a gluten-free diet and keep your blood sugar levels in check

3. Aids in anaemia

Pomegranates are rich in iron, which helps to make up for the body's insufficient supply of blood.

4. Helps in controlling diabetes

Due to an enzyme contained in pomegranates, this fruit has long been used to manage diabetes. Pomegranate aids in accelerating the production of insulin.

Also Read: These 5 yoga asanas can reduce bad cholesterol effectively-READ

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and does not substitue an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)