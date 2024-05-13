Power-Packed Protein Bars: DIY Treats For Your Hardworking Mom To Keep Her Energized All Day

Mothers play an indispensable role in our lives, protecting every family member, big or small, against life's challenges. Juggling numerous responsibilities, they often prioritize others' well-being over their own, inadvertently neglecting their self-care. Amidst this whirlwind, providing them with nutritious fuel is essential to keep them going strong. Enter the protein bar – a convenient and wholesome snack with essential nutrients to support your mother's busy lifestyle.

Ruchi Sahay, Baker |Nutritionist, Earthylia by Earthy Tweens says, “Busy moms often prioritize everyone else's needs above their own, but it's crucial to remember that taking care of ourselves directly impacts our ability to care for others. As a nutritionist and a working mother, I wholeheartedly advocate for nourishing our bodies with wholesome, homemade snacks like protein bars. We can sustain our energy levels throughout the day by focusing on nutrient-rich organic ingredients like organic oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits in these bars.”

Here are a few DIY protien bar recipes shared by Ruchi that you can recreate at home for some organic goodness:

High Protein Chocolate Baked Granola Bars with Super Seeds

Indulge in nutrients with a well-rounded protein bar containing a balanced ratio of macronutrients—protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Mix oats, protein powder, super seeds, and salt to make the bars, melt peanut butter and honey, combine wet and dry ingredients, and bake them. The fulfilling bars are ready to serve.

High Carb and Protein Amaranth Granola Bar

Elevate the nutritional profile of your mother’s protein bar by incorporating nutrient-rich boosters such as pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, and chopped almonds. Mix the healthiest ingredients, oats, dates, syrup, and puffed rice, add peanut butter, honey, and flaxseed, and bake them. The ideal snack to fuel your mother's busy day is ready on a plate.

No Bake Healthy Nutty Bar with Honey

A nutritious protein bar's foundation lies in the quality of its ingredients. Opt for wholesome, minimally processed ingredients like puffed amaranth, dates, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, flaxseed, and almond flakes, a rich combination of protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Then add some honey to provide a sweetness supporting immune health—a perfect pick-me-up for our hardworking mothers.

Instant Energy Baked Granola Bar

Almonds, cashews, walnuts, dried coconut, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, salt, honey, and vanilla extract provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Baking these bars enhances their flavour and texture, creating a satisfying snack that energizes your mother throughout her busy day.