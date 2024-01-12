Pregnancy In Winters: Expert Shares Importance Of Vitamin D
Whether through prudent dietary choices, exposure to sunlight, or supplementation, ensuring optimal Vitamin D intake contributes significantly to a healthier pregnancy and a brighter start for the newborn.
The winter season brings joyous moments but also challenges, especially for expecting mothers. Among the many considerations for a healthy pregnancy, the significance of Vitamin D cannot be overstated. This crucial nutrient plays a pivotal role in the well-being of both mother and child, particularly during the colder months.
Dr Aparna Jha, MBBS, MS, DNB, MRCOG, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, marathahalli, Bengaluru shares the importance of Vitamin D in winter pregnancy.
Understanding the Significance:
Vitamin D serves as a cornerstone for bone health, immune function, and overall well-being. Its importance during pregnancy amplifies as it aids in the development of the fetal skeleton and supports the mother's health. Moreover, Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy can lead to complications like pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and an increased risk of infections.
The Winter Challenge:
In colder climates, sunlight, the primary natural source of Vitamin D, becomes scarce. Reduced exposure to sunlight during winter months poses a challenge for pregnant women to maintain adequate Vitamin D levels. This deficiency, if unaddressed, can impact the health of both the mother and the developing fetus.
Sources and Supplements:
While sunlight remains the most natural source of Vitamin D, dietary intake and supplements play a crucial role, especially in winter. Incorporating foods rich in Vitamin D such as fortified dairy products, fatty fish, eggs, and mushrooms becomes essential. However, due to dietary limitations, supplements often become a go-to solution. Prenatal vitamins containing Vitamin D are recommended for expectant mothers, ensuring they meet their daily requirements.
Consultation and Caution:
Pregnancy is a delicate phase, and any supplementation should be discussed and monitored under the guidance of healthcare professionals. Dosage and duration must be individualized, considering the mother's health and specific needs.
