Summer season means scorching heat and soaring temperatures in most parts of India and it can have quite a devastating impact on skin health. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the country will see rising temperatures and growing heat waves. Apart from other health impacts, the sun's blazing rays can adversely affect your skin and can lead to sunburns, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer, among other potential hazards.

Dr Mukesh Batra, the Founder & Chairman of Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, shares, " According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, 65.7% of participants reported having experienced sunburn in the past year. According to its forecast, most parts of the country are likely to experience above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. With temperatures soaring above normal levels, it becomes paramount to implement a comprehensive sun protection strategy."

World Homeopathy Day: How To Take Care Of Skin In Summer

On World Homoeopathy Day, which is observed annually on April 10, Dr Mukesh Batra shares how you can safeguard your skin in summer.

Sunscreen: The Frontline Defence

Dr Mukesh Batra says, "According to researchgate.net, 2.99% of people in India use sunscreen, while 3.03% opt for shade or an umbrella. Prolonged exposure to UV rays damages the outer layer of the skin and penetrates deeper, affecting its elasticity and health. So, opting for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 30 or higher is the first line of defence against harmful UV rays. Diligent application and reapplication every two hours, especially after swimming or excessive sweating, are crucial for maintaining optimal protection against tanning."

While some may perceive tan lines as a fashion statement, they are a clear indication of uneven sun exposure, which can lead to premature ageing and an increased risk of skin diseases, Dr Batra mentions. He adds, "To avoid unsightly tan lines, apply sunscreen evenly and regularly, and sun tan cream or consider covering up with lightweight and breathable fabrics."

Seek Shade And Protective Clothing

During the midday hours, typically from late morning until mid-afternoon, it's recommended to seek shade and avoid direct exposure to the sun when it's at its most intense, says Dr Batra. He adds that if you are outdoors, you must wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses to shield your skin and eyes from direct exposure.

Hydration And Nourishment

Increased temperatures and sun exposure can lead to dehydration and dryness of the skin. "Ensure you drink plenty of water and incorporate moisture-rich foods like fruits and vegetables into your diet. Additionally, consider using moisturising lotions and after-sun products to soothe and replenish your skin," says Dr Batra.

Care With Homeopathy

Homeopathy provides relief to patients by lessening the severity of severe symptoms such as itching, redness, and burning, says Dr Batra. "Additionally, homoeopathic medicines help reduce the likelihood of blister formation. Some are useful for treating sunburn characterised by redness and burning sensations, while there is a medicine which is highly effective for addressing blisters resulting from sunburn. There is also something that's valuable for sunburns causing stinging and burning sensations. It's advisable to consult a qualified Homeopathic practitioner to receive personalized recommendations based on your specific needs."

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)