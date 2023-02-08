Puffy Eyes: How to Get Rid of Those Eye Bags - Dermatologist shares Important Tips

Bags under one's eyes or puffiness under the eyes - mild swelling - are more than just cosmetic concerns. While in some cases, puffiness can occur with age when the tissues around your eyes weaken, sometimes there are underlying lifestyle and health reasons that can lead to eye bags. While you need not unduly worry about it, as Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder, and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic, points our, "understanding the underlying cause for puffy eyes helps in addressing it the right way"

Who do you Have Puffy Eyes: Causes

Dr Priyanka Reddy says that puffy eyes can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

• Lack of sleep

• Crying

• Allergies

• Sinus infections

• Thyroid disorders

• Dehydration

• Hormonal changes

• Genetics

• Aging

• Certain medication

How to get rid of Puffy Eyes

Dr Reddy says there are several ways to reduce puffiness around the eyes. Here are some remedies listed by her:

• Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to the eyes for about 10-15 minutes. This can help constrict blood vessels and reduce inflammation.

• Get enough sleep and reduce stress. Lack of sleep and high levels of stress can contribute to puffiness around the eyes.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to puffiness in the eyes.

• Gently massage the temples and the area around the eyes. This can help stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness.

• Avoid sodium in your diet. Sodium can cause fluid retention and lead to puffiness around the eyes.

• Apply a product specifically designed for reducing puffiness around the eyes, such as an eye cream or gel that contains caffeine, Vitamin K, retinol, or other ingredients that can help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

"It's also important to note that puffiness around the eyes can be caused by medical conditions such as allergies, sinus infections, and thyroid problems. If you are unable to reduce puffiness or it is accompanied by other symptoms, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional," says Dr Reddy.