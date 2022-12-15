Reproductive health: THIS condition may affect your chance at motherhood; know facts and ways to manage ovarian cysts among women

Ovarian care: Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that develop on or in the ovary. They normally do not harm and frequently appear during ovulation. They can also be a side effect of endometriosis or gastric cancer when cells from other places of the body implant and develop within the ovary. Some cysts are due to hormonal imbalance for which a dietary modification like having a low carbohydrate diet would help.

Dr Nidhi Khera, Director & Head, Obs and High-Risk Pregnancy, BLK-Max Centre for Women Health spoke to Zee News Digital and remarked, "An estimated 10 to 15 per cent of women may get ovarian cysts. The probability would be if PCOS were included. The kind, size, and presence of cysts in one or both ovaries all affect childbearing outcomes. The ovarian tissue may be damaged and strained by large cysts."

Further, she added that the majority of cysts are benign; smaller ones may even have no symptoms and spontaneously disappear. However, some can result in pain, bloating, and unpredictable menstrual cycles. Rarely, the cysts may burst, haemorrhage, or rupture, and you'll need to get medical help right once.

Permanent harm may happen in a few circumstances, particularly when the ovarian tissue has been surgically removed or there has been long-term strain or torsion. Sudden torsion may result in loss of blood supply to the ovarian tissue and harm it.

"An ovarian cyst is a common diagnosis found after an ultrasound, which women of reproductive age group undergo. Therefore, when we examine the scans of women who are receiving infertility treatment or who are having ovulation induction as part of infertility treatment, we might find cystic enlargement as a common finding," says Dr Deepti Sharma, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana during an interview with Zee News Digital.

There is no recommended diet for the management of ovarian cysts. The functional cyst that is present as a result of hormone changes can be treated by simply waiting, followed by a follow-up scan after three months. The type of treatment you receive will depend on the size, bilaterality, and symptoms of the patient if you have any enlargements with ECHO characteristics, such as a dermoid (A type of tumour) and an endometriotic cystic.

Sometimes the only treatment option is to watch the cyst develop.

"Surgery is only an option if the cyst is greater than 5 to 6 cm; smaller cysts usually disappear on their own. Surgical care is typically necessary for pathological cysts. Even though most ovarian cysts don't cause symptoms and disappear on their own in a few months, they can nonetheless be very painful and, in some cases, require surgery and affect your reproductive health," concluded Dr Deepti.