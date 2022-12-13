PCOS diet: Tips to help with the symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome; check expert's advise

PCOS lifestyle tips: An imbalance of reproductive hormones in women can lead to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a health issue. It causes a number of concerns, including irregular menstruation cycles, facial hair growth, and difficulty with conceiving. Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome are both four times more likely to occur in people with PCOS.

People with PCOS typically have multiple cysts in their ovaries, caused by an excessive production of hormones called androgens.

Diet is essential for treating PCOS. The primary imbalance in the polycystic ovary, or PCOS, is insulin resistance, which has a direct impact on food. Blood sugar levels may rise if cells develop insulin resistance, which makes them less responsive to the effects of insulin. As a result, those who are insulin-resistant need to carefully check what they eat. In an interaction with Zee News Digital, Ritika Samaddar, the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi reveals a few dietary tips that help anyone who has PCOS.

Ritika Samaddar advises, "It is recommended for people who have PCOS to maintain a healthy weight and keep their BMI between 21-23kg/m2. Here’s a little guide to help you manage your weight and avoid further aggravating insulin resistance."

PCOS diet: What to eat?

1. Vegetables and fresh fruits

Vegetables and fruits in adequate amounts will ensure the intake of fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which will stimulate insulin resistance and inflammation and manage overall gut health.

2. Herbs (from your kitchen)

Anti-inflammatory foods including turmeric, rosemary, ginger, garlic, basil and cayenne should also be included in one’s diet.

3. Omega-3 rich foods

Adding omega-3 fatty acids to one’s diet through almonds, salmon, and sardines will also help immensely.

4. Almonds

Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. Nuts like almonds are not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

5. Sources of protein

The best sources of protein for weight loss are low in saturated fat. Some choices of protein include eggs, pulses, quinoa, oatmeal, lentils, almonds and Soybeans to name a few.

PCOS diet: What not to eat?

1. Processed foods

Refined flour is found in foods like white rice, candy, bread, potatoes, and pastries. The worst meal for PCOS is refined carbs, which should be avoided. Refined carbs are a big no due to the increased risk of diabetes in PCOS women.

2. Fried food

They contain a lot of harmful saturated and trans fats. They are unhealthy and raise the possibility of gaining weight. Additionally, they raise blood sugar levels and have been linked to bloating and gastrointestinal issues. Fried meals are inflammatory foods as well, and can make PCOS symptoms worse. They should be absolutely avoided.

3. Dairy goods

Certain compounds found in milk promote the development of androgen hormones. Estrogen is produced with the assistance of androgen (female hormone). The severity of PCOS can be worsened by higher levels of estrogen. It is best to stay away from milk and dairy products like cheese, sweetened yoghurt, and ice cream.

4. Caffeinated beverages like coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, which causes the body to produce more oestrogen when consumed. Hormone levels are out of balance in PCOS, and drinking more coffee can make things even worse.

5. Processed meat

Highly processed meats with high saturated fat and sodium content include hot dogs, salami, and sausages. It may result in gaining weight. They may cause inflammation, which would interfere with the body's hormonal balance. Furthermore, processed meat has a lot of salt. Female PCOS sufferers should therefore avoid it.

Even though a full recovery from PCOS may be challenging, adopting a nutritious diet and increasing physical activity might help a person's symptoms and quality of life.