Rising Stroke Risk In Physically Active Younger Adults: Neurologist Shares Key Preventive Measures

Strokes are a major health risk for younger individuals that are becoming more and more common, and this worrying trend is alarming the medical community. A stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), is characterised by an abrupt interruption or reduction in blood supply to the brain, resulting in a lack of oxygen and nutrients. A shortage of blood supply can cause brain cells to die, which can have major implications such as loss of motor function, speech difficulties, or cognitive deficiencies.

Highlighting the troubling trend, Dr Ishu Goyal, deputy consultant neurologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says, "Stroke was traditionally considered to be a disease of the elderly with multiple risk factors like hypertension, diabetes and other systemic diseases. Gradually a shift of paradigm was observed with more and more stroke cases being recognized in younger age groups."

Stroke in Young Adults: Risk Factors

She further goes on to add, "This particular section i.e. young adults was noted to have an increased incidence of the above-mentioned risk factors along with

- excessive work-related stress,

- smoking,

- improper sleep patterns

- low levels of physical activity.

Can Physical Exercises Prevent Stroke Risk?

The importance of more and more physical exercises is emphasized by doctors. But Dr Ishu recommends, "It is important to note that just an increase in time devoted to workouts is far from sufficient for the avoidance of calamities like stroke. The key is to keep all the risk factors of stroke under check."

Preventive Measures to Avoid Stroke

Dr Ishu suggests the following key preventive tips to avoid stroke risk at an early age:

- Regular monitoring of blood pressure, sugar levels, cholesterol, and BMI

- Ensuring adequate nutritional intake and maintaining a healthy diet

- Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption

- Prioritizing sleep hygiene to prevent sleep-related disorders

- Vigilance in high-intensity cardiac workouts for stress on the heart

- Caution with vigorous head massage, chiropractic manipulation, and neck-straining activities to prevent neurovascular events.

Hence, care should be taken while undergoing robust physical activities. To summarize, a work-rest balance should be maintained, along with a wholesome healthy lifestyle.