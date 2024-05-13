Sleep Solutions For Busy Moms: 3 Crucial Tips To Help Mothers Get The Rest They Deserve

Mothers are the epitome of resilience, are the busiest women we encounter in every setting, whether it's a corporate office or a park. They navigate life with a singular purpose to make their child's and family's life easier, no matter where they are.

Being a mother is a constant juggling act, but incorporating a few self-care practices into your routine can be a game-changer. It's not just about destressing and staying energetic, it's about slowing down the ageing process and maintaining a calm and alert state in every situation that comes with being a mom. Below are some essential ways you can have your mother take the rest she deserves as listed by Mr Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India.

1. Me-time - Prioritise your me-time for a few minutes every day, and spend time doing what you like the most that destress you; it could be a nap, reading, gardening, talking to a friend, or exercising.



2. Nourishing quick meals - Being a mother requires you to be energetic all the time; juggling multiple roles at home and work is not an easy feat. But you can take control of your health by ensuring you fix a meal for yourself that nourishes your mind, body, and taste buds. It's a small step, but it's a powerful one.



3. Sleep time - Mothers are the most sleep-deprived, and it's time to change that. You should stop wearing sleep deprivation as a badge of honour and prioritise your sleep, keeping your mental and physical health in mind. Remember, a well-rested mom is a happy mom.