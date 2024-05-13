Sleep Solutions For Busy Moms: 3 Crucial Tips To Help Mothers Get The Rest They Deserve
From waking up first to sleeping last busy moms are often seen struggling to get enough rest. So here are some crucial tips to help your dear mother sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.
Trending Photos
Mothers are the epitome of resilience, are the busiest women we encounter in every setting, whether it's a corporate office or a park. They navigate life with a singular purpose to make their child's and family's life easier, no matter where they are.
Being a mother is a constant juggling act, but incorporating a few self-care practices into your routine can be a game-changer. It's not just about destressing and staying energetic, it's about slowing down the ageing process and maintaining a calm and alert state in every situation that comes with being a mom. Below are some essential ways you can have your mother take the rest she deserves as listed by Mr Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India.
1. Me-time - Prioritise your me-time for a few minutes every day, and spend time doing what you like the most that destress you; it could be a nap, reading, gardening, talking to a friend, or exercising.
2. Nourishing quick meals - Being a mother requires you to be energetic all the time; juggling multiple roles at home and work is not an easy feat. But you can take control of your health by ensuring you fix a meal for yourself that nourishes your mind, body, and taste buds. It's a small step, but it's a powerful one.
3. Sleep time - Mothers are the most sleep-deprived, and it's time to change that. You should stop wearing sleep deprivation as a badge of honour and prioritise your sleep, keeping your mental and physical health in mind. Remember, a well-rested mom is a happy mom.
Live Tv