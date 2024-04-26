Stress At Work: How To Manage Employee Well-being And Prevent Burnout- Expert Shares 6 Tips

Stress is a word that is commonly heard in the modern world, but the consequences of this are serious, given that excessive stress can cause both physical and mental health problems. Even though everyone experiences anxiety and tension occasionally, it's critical to learn coping mechanisms so that one doesn't let these feelings overwhelm you.

Stress management at work is crucial for preserving a positive and productive work environment, which boosts performance and guarantees a more fulfilled and meaningful work experience for all.

According to the McKinsey Health Institute’s 2023 survey, India respondents reported the highest rates of burnout symptoms at 59%. Younger workers aged 18 to 24, employees from smaller companies, and all workers who are nonmanagers reported higher burnout.

Indian employees reported the highest level of workplace exhaustion at 62%, followed by Japan (61%). Switzerland reported the lowest level of workplace exhaustion at 22%.

Stress Management at Workplace Is Essential

According to Ms Meena Sinha, Vice President & Head - Human Resources And Communications, RR Donnelley, APAC, "A people-centric organizational culture recognizes the existence of stress and works towards finding empathetic ways of countering it through interventions and conversations. This is challenging at first, owing to the number of factors that contribute to stress, including those from outside of the workplace. However, with an ingrained sense of empathy that must come from the top down, combined with a culture of listening, companies can create a balanced system in which they are in control of stress at work and not the other way around."

Essential Tips For Managers To Deal With Stress At Workplace

Ms Sinha further suggests essential tips for employers to manage employee stress at work and thereby address their mental and physical health to prevent burnout:

1. Access Professional Counseling Services: Ensure that employees have free access to professional counsellors who can provide support and guidance during challenging times.

2. Regular Well-Being Sessions: Organize regular sessions led by experts to address various aspects of mental health, including stress management and work-life balance.

3. Resources for People Managers: Equip people managers with resources and interventions to effectively manage stress within their teams. This includes training on recognizing signs of stress and implementing supportive measures.

4. Engaging Activities: Incorporate fun and engaging activities into the work environment. These moments of relaxation allow employees to unwind and recharge.

5. Targeted Interventions: During intense work periods, conduct team-specific interventions on the production floors. Active participation by leaders ensures a supportive atmosphere.

6. People-Centric Approach: Prioritize employee well-being as a core value. A positive employee experience directly impacts overall customer satisfaction.

Undoubtedly, stress is a reality of life, and discussions such as these on the pertinent question of managing stress and promoting mental well-being in the corporate world, are essential for a collective change that can impact society and individuals, helping them to be the best version of themselves.