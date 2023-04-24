Stress Buster: 5 Audiobooks And Podcasts To Help You Cope With Stress

Stress Awareness Month is an annual event aimed at raising awareness of the negative impact of stress on our mental and physical well-being. April, also observed as Stress Awareness Month, is the perfect time to acknowledge the widespread impact of stress and explore ways to mitigate its effects. Stress is a universal problem that plagues people of all ages, backgrounds, and careers, and can often lead to concerning health issues. But don't let stress hold you back! With the help of these Audible podcasts and audiobooks, you can unlock simple yet effective stress management techniques to recover from stress, optimise your well-being, and unlock your full potential.

Stress Relief

Written by: Jimmy Fellon; Narrated by: Steve Magoo

Discover the most effective stress relief techniques from this audiobook for your unique needs. With a focus on the power of yoga and Zen meditation, you can learn how to quiet your mind, reduce stress, and achieve a sense of inner peace. By practicing these techniques regularly, you can cultivate a youthful glow and maintain low-stress levels for a healthier, happier life. Don`t let stress hold you back, tune into Audible and let this audiobook be your guide to unlocking the benefits of these powerful stress management practices.

Happiness Decoded

Written and Narrated by: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Feeling trapped in a web of negative emotions? This podcast series by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar based on his `Art of Living - Happiness Program` has inspired millions and changed their lives for the better. From dealing with anger and the fear of uncertainty to achieving liberation and attaining a state of joy, Gurudev decodes multiple human emotions to enable a transformation journey away from the instability of the world and closer to happiness.

Also read: Warts: Expert Explains Causes And Preventive Measure To Take Care Of Your Skin

A Guide to Stress-Free Living

Written and Narrated by: Om Swami

Stress is a pervasive issue in modern society, causing feelings of anxiety and restlessness. Immerse yourself in this series by renowned spiritual teacher Om Swami where he shares his profound insights into universal consciousness, offering guidance on self-purification, mindfulness, happiness, enlightenment, kindness, and consciousness. Tune in to this enlightening podcast and embark on a journey towards a more peaceful, stress-free life.

Sukoon

Written by: Ideabrew Studios

Looking for ways to prioritise your mental well-being in a world full of stress and anxiety? Turn to Audible and tune into this podcast that offers insights on disconnecting from the demands of daily life. We all face constant pressure from work, society, and our own expectations, which can take a toll on our mental health. This podcast encourages listeners to let go of these pressures and begin their day with a sense of calm and self-care. Take a step towards a more peaceful life by listening to this podcast today.

Change Your Schedule, Change Your Life

Written by: Suhas Kshirsagar, Michelle Seaton, and Deepak Chopra; Narrated by: Lesa Lockford

Transform your life by aligning your bodily schedules with your biological processes and taking charge of your health. Circadian rhythms, which affect our body functions at a genetic level, can be managed through simple lifestyle changes that can make a huge difference in our overall well-being. This 30-day plan offers a holistic approach to managing stress, weight, sleep, inflammation, and more by combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with the latest scientific research. Take the first step towards a healthier life by following this comprehensive guide.