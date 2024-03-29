Stress Management: 5 Ayurvedic Herbs To Add To Your Lifestyle- Expert Shares Insights

Today stress is the universal element of the modern human experience. It’s like an uninvited stress that walks into your life when you are overloaded with work and emotions. Studies show that stress in the long run can cause an imbalance of neural circuitry subserving cognition, decision-making, anxiety, and mood. Brain health is an important aspect of the human body. From influencing cognitive functions, and emotional balance to physical vitality, everything is connected to how healthy a brain is.

As humans age, just like the other parts of the body even the brain ages. Studies have shown that after the age of 40, the volume of the brain starts to decline at a rate of around 5% per decade. However, researchers feel that using Ayurveda improves the interconnectivity of mind, body, and spirit, which helps in managing stress.

6 Ayurvedic Herbs To Add To Your Everyday Lifestyle To Manage Stress

In this pursuit, Mr. Naman Dhamija, Ayurveda Expert and Founder of Dharishah Ayurveda shares a better understanding of how incorporating Ayurvedic principles into the everyday lifestyle can help people manage stress.

Dhaniya

Dhaniya or coriander extract is known for having anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in safeguarding brain ailments like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's. Studies suggest that this ayurvedic herb is beneficial in improving memory. Apart from taking care of brain health, it also helps manage emotional imbalances like stress and anxiety.

Brahmi

A study conducted in 2002 suggests that people between the ages of 45 to 65 who use Brahmi regularly have been seen to reduce the rate of forgetting information that is freshly gained. The anti-aging elements of Brahmi not only help protect the brain's physical health but also encourage mental clarity and remove brain fog. Consuming Brahmi with milk helps improve brain functions by preventing brain cell damage.

Jatamansi

Jatamansi is considered a brain or memory-enhancing tonic. According to Ayurveda, the entire nervous system of the human body is controlled by Vata. An imbalance in Vata can result in compromised memory and diminished mental alertness. The antioxidant properties of Jatamansi not only help manage symptoms like memory loss but also help in relaxing the brain and preventing cell damage.

Sarpgandha

Another ayurvedic herb is known for helping in good sleep and relaxing mind. Sarpgandha comprises sedative properties that help reduce adrenaline and noradrenaline in the nerves. It provides a tranquillizing feeling to the nervous system which reduces nervousness in patients and also helps with other problems like anxiety, insomnia, and other mental health issues. Additionally, it also helps in reducing hypertension.

Shankh Pushpi

This Ayurvedic herb is known for managing hysteria by acting as a brain tonic. It works as a stimulant and improves the function of the brain. Additionally, Shankh Pushpi helps to calm down brain activities, reduces stress, and also improves sleep. Consuming it with warm water or milk can help boost memory and concentration.