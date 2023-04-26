The Power Of Hugs: 6 Health Benefits Of Hugging

Benefits of hugging: We give hugs to others when we're joyful, depressed, or attempting to console them. Hugging seems to be a universally soothing gesture. It elevates our mood. And it turns out that embracing has been shown to improve our well-being. Scientists claim that the advantages of hugging extend beyond the comforting sensation you have when you embrace someone in your arms.

Hugs are satisfying because of our tactile sense or the sense of 'touch'. It's a crucial feeling that enables us to interact with people by establishing and sustaining social relationships in addition to enabling us to physically explore the world around us.

According to the research, a hug can enhance happiness by reducing feelings of isolation and the negative health impacts of stress. Hugs benefit the body and brain and increase these feel-good chemicals, which can improve bad moods.

Feel-good hormones secreted while hugging a loved one could be a family member or a dear friend are:

Dopamine: It is the pleasure hormone that makes an individual feel good.

Serotonin: It is the antidepressant hormone that elevates mood, controls anxiety and reduces feelings of loneliness.

Oxytocin: It is the love hormone that relieves stress and boosts heart health. It also helps in losing weight, lowers blood pressure, fights diseases, increases libido, reduces stress, and gives us a feeling of comfort.

Health Benefits of Hugs

Hugging is found to have many anti-ageing benefits on the human body. It increases oxytocin and serotonin levels, improves sleep schedules, and reduces ageing symptoms. A healthier lifestyle clubbed with cuddly hugs can keep you young.

1. Hugs can lower stress

Human-to-human contact lowers your body's levels of stress hormone cortisol. And that in turn helps ease your blood flow and lower your heart rate.

2. Hugs can lower blood pressure

When someone touches you, the sensation on your skin activates pressure receptors called 'Pacinian corpuscles' which then send signals to the vague nerve- an area of the brain that is responsible for (among many things) lowering blood pressure.

3. Hugs can make you happier

Oxytocin is a chemical in our bodies that scientists sometimes call the "cuddle hormone". This is because its levels rise when we hug, touch, or sit close to someone else. Oxytocin is associated with happiness and less stress.

4. Hugs can enhance relationships

The foundations of all healthy relationships are the feelings of safety, security, trust, and belonging. All of these are increased by a good hug.

5. Combats loneliness

Physical touch and hugging can combat feelings of loneliness that arise as people get older.

6. Hugs can increase self-esteem

When we are feeling down, unsure of ourselves, or confused a hug can often transform those feelings back to one of self-worth and a positive attitude.

Touch is a natural inclination that is generally good for our physical and emotional well-being, so we should rejoice when it returns.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)