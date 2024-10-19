Advertisement
ROLE OF HORMONES

The Role Of Hormones In Weight Gain And Metabolism

Leptin, often called the "satiety hormone," is produced by fat cells and helps regulate energy balance by inhibiting hunger.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Role Of Hormones In Weight Gain And Metabolism Image credit: Freepik

Hormones play a crucial role in regulating weight gain and metabolism, influencing how the body stores fat, burns energy, and manages hunger. Several key hormones interact in complex ways to maintain energy balance, and any imbalance in them can lead to weight fluctuations.

Insulin is one of the primary hormones involved in metabolism. Secreted by the pancreas, insulin regulates blood sugar levels by facilitating the storage of glucose in cells as fat. When insulin levels are high, the body tends to store more fat, which can lead to weight gain, especially in people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes.

Leptin, often called the "satiety hormone," is produced by fat cells and helps regulate energy balance by inhibiting hunger. When leptin levels are low or when the body becomes resistant to it (common in obesity), people tend to feel hungrier and eat more, which can result in weight gain.

On the other hand, ghrelin, known as the "hunger hormone," stimulates appetite. Produced in the stomach, it increases before meals and decreases after eating. Elevated ghrelin levels can lead to overeating and weight gain, as the hormone signals the brain to consume more food.

Cortisol, the stress hormone, also plays a pivotal role in weight regulation. When stress is chronic, cortisol levels rise, promoting fat storage, particularly around the abdominal area. High cortisol levels can increase cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods, contributing to weight gain.

Thyroid hormones (T3 and T4) produced by the thyroid gland regulate the body’s metabolism. Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid produces insufficient hormones, can slow metabolism, leading to weight gain.

In conclusion, the balance of hormones like insulin, leptin, ghrelin, cortisol, and thyroid hormones is critical for maintaining a healthy weight. Lifestyle factors like diet, stress, sleep, and exercise also influence hormone levels, making them essential to consider in weight management strategies.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

