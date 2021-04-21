These anti-aging foods that will make you look younger!

New Delhi: Not many of us know that it is our skin which starts showing signs, if any internal problem pops-up. When it begins aging in and out, we should fix our diet first.

Our body will show positive outcomes if the food we intake includes essential nutrients like antioxidants, healthy fats, water, vitamins, and other micronutrients.

Vitamins and minerals play an important role in reversing aging signs.

Anti-aging foods mainly contain various vitamins, ellagic acid, and natural collagen boosters. Collagen is found in the middle layer of your skin which helps to skin fullness and plumpness. As age increases, collagen gets depleted but eating good food helps your skin to glow and radiant naturally.

Here are the best anti-aging foods for healthy and younger-looking skin:

1. ALMONDS: Almonds help in getting a clearer skin complexion and even healthier hair. These nuts are high in vitamin E and helps the skin to stay hydrated. It even protects us from sun’s harsh UV rays.

Almonds contain Omega-6 fatty acids, which helps in reduction of the fine lines.

2. TOMATOES: Tomatoes are one of the best anti-aging foods. They boost up the collagen level and are also high in lycopene, that gives protection against the sun damage.

A study by the British Journal of Dermatology found people who ate five tablespoons of tomato paste daily gained 33% more protection against sunburn.

3. WATERMELON: Watermelon is a such a perfect treat during summers. Isn’t it?

It contains around 90% water and keeps skin hydrated. In fact, researchers have found eating watermelon is the equivalent of SPF3 to boost (not replace) our sunscreens. We should consume approximately three cups of watermelons for better effectiveness.

4. GINGER: Ginger is a healing spice and works like magic for skin. It has antioxidant properties and works the best in rejuvenating the skin tone or texture.

A 2013 study by International Journal of Herbal Medicine found ginger also fights inflammation that can cause premature wrinkles and breakouts.

5. AVOCADOS: Avocados work like a natural moisturizer. They are packed with vitamin E and good fats to ease dry skin.

They are even super rich in powerful detoxifying compounds that fight the signs of aging.

6. CARROTS: Carrots are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. It helps turn back the aging clock. Their high vitamin A content helps regenerate skin cells by boosting collagen.

While, on the other hand, vitamin C improves blood circulation to the scalp for thicker, longer and stronger hair. These components protects us from the sun damage and hair loss too.

7. FLAXSEEDS: Flaxseeds are High in Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and copper. They are tiny Middle Eastern oil seeds and is an ancient superfood.

They keep you looking younger by plumping your frown lines and preventing premature graying.

8. CHAMOMILE TEA: A 2013 study by University Hospitals Case Medical Center, found that the poor sleepers had more fine lines, uneven pigmentation and reduced skin elasticity. A bad night’s sleep adds years to your face overnight, literally!

Try chamomile tea for a better chance at sleeping after a stressful day. It is proven that it soothes and relaxes the body for a good night's beauty sleep.

Proper food is the key to prevent skin from aging. But, the other lifestyle factors like protecting your skin from the harsh rays of the sun and your daily skin regimen are important too.