Thyroid-friendly Diet: Nutritional Tips And Ways To Stay Healthy In Winter

Winter brings its own set of challenges for individuals with thyroid concerns. Crafting a thyroid-friendly diet becomes pivotal during this season, ensuring both well-being and vitality. Embracing nutrient-rich foods like seaweed, nuts, and lean proteins aids in maintaining thyroid function. The inclusion of seasonal fruits and vegetables not only fortifies the immune system but also provides essential vitamins. Moreover, staying hydrated with herbal teas and maintaining a balanced iodine intake is crucial.

According to Dr Aditya G Hegde, Consultant – Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, "Most people diagnosed with thyroid problems who are on medication as prescribed by their doctors may not be required to make drastic changes in their diet. However, there are a few considerations and precautions to ensure that you eat a nutritionally balanced diet that supports your thyroid health, helps in proper digestion, and boost your metabolism."

Dietary Precautions For People With Thyroid Issues

As a general rule, people with thyroid disorders can adhere to the following dietary precautions as shared by Dr Aditya:

- Avoid soy protein or consume it in moderation as it may interfere with thyroid hormone absorption.

- Be cautious about your iodine consumption in the form of medication or supplementation, as it could potentially impact thyroid hormone levels.

- Include grains, fresh fruits, non-starchy vegetables such as green leaves, cucumber, zucchini peppers, etc.



- Opt for lean proteins, such as fish or beans, and healthy oils, such as olive oil.

- Include spices, herbs, and aromatics such as turmeric, ginger, dried herbs, onion, etc that are rich in non-inflammatory properties.

- Include dietary fibres in the diet to boost digestion.

- Steer clear of sugar-rich meals and drinks.

Avoid processed and high salt-content foods.

Common Everyday Tips For Poeple With Thyroid Disorders

In addition to the dietary modifications, some other practices Dr Aditya recommends that can help you maintain your thyroid health and overall well-being during the winter, including:

- Be active and indulge in regular physical activities.

- Get your thyroid hormone levels checked and medicine dosage adjusted accordingly, as the cold temperatures during winter may affect body metabolism and thyroid functioning.

- Keep yourself warm

- Go out in the sun during the early hours of the day to boost your vitamin D levels and mental health, which is beneficial for proper thyroid functioning.

- Do not give in to winter cravings. Keep a check on sweets intake.

You should consult your doctor for a thorough re-evaluation and a customized diet and exercise plan if you experience discomfort or notice no improvement in your symptoms despite regular medication, exercises, and dietary changes.