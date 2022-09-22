Train subconscious mind to get what you want: Dr Karishma Ahuja

The Subconscious mind is that part of us that controls our results. Understanding how it works and how it can be positively influenced can bring us a lot of success in our personal and professional life.

Dr Karishma Ahuja, an expert psychologicalist, who treats her patients based on Hawaiian problem solving technique called Ho’oponopono, explains that an "idea that is either feared or revered, hated or loved will at once begin to express itself in our lives."

A Doctor of Philosophy with specialization in Metaphysical Sciences, Dr Ahuja says, "you will see the evidence of this idea, manifesting in every area of your life from your health and relationships to your work and finances. This is because the subconscious mind cannot reject any idea or thought, even the ones that you hate or resist in any way will show up as passionately as the ones that you love and support.

Whatever you give attention to grows stronger in your life. So the problem is not the negative thoughts that come to your mind. It is the attention that you give them that keeps their energy alive in your body and vibration," she adds.

"If you keep reading or talking about them, they will continue to show up in your life. To change your results, you got to take attention off the things that you don’t want. The only way you can do that is to start giving attention to all the things that you want to attract and experience in your life," says the doctor who has has Coached thousands of people over the last 15 years.

"Thoughts and beliefs strongly rooted in your mind today are essentially ideas that were repeated over and over again and soon became your identity and truth. This means to reprogram your mind and shift these thoughts and beliefs, you got to repeat over and over again to yourself now, the ideas that you want to hold and experience in your life," she adds further.

If there is anything (health, relationships or finances) you want to heal, you must change how you feel. Feelings are your inner guidance system that always keep you connected with what is going on inside your subconscious mind. You must spend few seconds every few hours in the day to check with yourself on how you are really feeling. If you notice a positive emotion, say thank you for it. But if your notice a negative emotion, say, instead of this I wish to feel ___ (name any positive emotion you would like to experience. For example, instead of failure, you could say, I wish to have Success."