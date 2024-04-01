Tuberculosis In Children: Diagnosis, Prevention And Treatment

Tuberculosis (TB) poses a significant global health challenge, particularly affecting millions of individuals annually, with children in resource-limited settings bearing a disproportionate burden. Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for TB, primarily affects the lungs but can also target various other organs, posing challenges in diagnosis and management, especially in paediatric populations.

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a formidable global health challenge, impacting millions annually, particularly in resource-limited settings. Caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, TB predominantly affects the lungs but can also target other organs.

Diagnosis of Tuberculosis in Children

Dr Vikas Oswal, Chest Consultant, National Technical Expert Member, NTEP, Mumbai, Maharashtra shares that diagnosing TB in children can be challenging because symptoms often mimic other illnesses. Here are a combination of tests:

TB skin test or blood test: These tests indicate whether a child has been infected with TB bacteria.

Chest X-ray: An X-ray can show abnormalities in the lungs that suggest TB.

Sputum tests: If a child can cough up mucus (sputum), it can be tested for the presence of TB bacteria.

Other tests: In some cases, additional tests like biopsies will be needed.

Prevention of Tuberculosis in Children

The most effective way to prevent TB in children is through a vaccine called Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG). Here are some other preventive measures as shared by Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Director, NITRD, New Delhi:

- BCG vaccination is a key preventive measure, reducing the risk of severe and disseminated forms of TB.

- Isoniazid (INH) or levofloxacin preventive therapy is highly effective for children exposed to drug-sensitive (DS) and drug (DR) resistant active TB cases respectively, significantly reducing their risk of developing the disease.

Treatment of Tuberculosis in Children

"Managing TB in children presents a set of unique challenges. These include the complexity of diagnosing the disease due to nonspecific symptoms, the difficulty in obtaining diagnostic samples, and the potential for treatment-related adverse effects. Ensuring children receive adequate nutritional support and comprehensive psychosocial care is paramount for optimizing their overall well-being and treatment outcomes," adds Dr Sushant Mane, Associate Professor, Nodal Officer for Pediatric TB at National Center of Excellence for TB, Grant Govt. Medical College, Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai.

Treatment for TB in children depends on whether they have latent TB infection or active TB disease.

- Latent TB Infection: Children with latent TB infection are treated with antibiotics to prevent them from developing active TB disease.

- Active TB Disease: Children with active TB disease require a combination of antibiotics taken for several months to eliminate the bacteria and prevent complications.