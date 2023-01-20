Turn OFF the lights: 5 reasons why you should sleep in complete DARKNESS

It's called beauty sleep for a reason! Adequate sleep is extremely important for regeneration and health. Lack of sleep doesn't mean merely less rest, it can lead to severe health issues including depression, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and heart problems, among others. Some people can fall asleep anywhere and are quite the subject of envy for the unfortunate light sleepers. But did you know, sleeping with lights on can be actually affecting your sleep quality and impacting your health? Let's find out why darkness is essential for sleep.

Sleep in the dark - Here is why

1) It is easier to fall asleep

Darkness allows the body to relax and stimulates the production of the hormone melatonin which helps us fall asleep more easily. When lights are on, even if you have closed your eyes, the brain is able to detect the light through the eyelids. This creates confusion between day and night, and as a result, produces disturbed sleep.

2) Lowers the risk of diabetes

Here's an important reason why you should sleep in the dark! According to a study conducted by Northwestern University, sleeping with lights on can drive up your insulin resistance, thus contributing to diabetes and obesity.

3) Can prevent depression

Some studies have linked sleeping with lights on to depression. And the blue light from screens of electronic devices is the worst when it comes to affecting your mood. So keep that mobile phone and tablet away!

4) You have better chances to fight obesity

As mentioned earlier, insulin resistance can lead to obesity. Also when you sleep with lights on or the TV on, there are chances of you poorly sleeping, which can lead to hunger pangs and binge eating, especially in bed.

5) You'll be more relaxed and effective

Better sleep means you are better prepared to take on the world! When your body gets adequate rest, you will be more effective in carrying out your everyday tasks.

Nightlights and eye masks: Effective use

If you MUST have a light on to go to the washroom at night or if you feel scared, then make sure to have a night lamp close to the floor. White and blue lights are a complete NO, red and orange lights, on the other hand, are less stimulating for the brain. An eye mask can deepen the darkness and while it needs some getting used to, a quality eye mask - good fabric and comfortable - can improve your sleep quality.

Pics: Pixabay

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)