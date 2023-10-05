Unlocking Clear Vision: 8 Yoga Asanas To Improve Eyesight

In today's fast-paced world, where screens dominate our daily lives, maintaining good eyesight has become more important than ever. While genetics plays a role, lifestyle choices can significantly impact eye health. Yoga, an ancient practice known for its holistic benefits, offers a set of asanas (poses) that can help improve eyesight naturally.

By embracing these yoga practices, you can cultivate healthier eyes and reduce the strain caused by our modern, screen-centric lifestyles. Remember, consistent effort and patience are key when it comes to reaping the long-term benefits of yoga for your eyesight.

Let's explore eight yoga asanas that can be incorporated into your daily routine to promote better vision.

Palming (Blinkless Gaze):

Begin by rubbing your palms together to generate heat and then gently cup them over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Breathe deeply and relax for a few minutes. Palming helps relieve eye strain and soothes tired eyes, making it an excellent practice for anyone who spends extended hours in front of screens.

Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breath):

Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Gently close your ears with your thumbs, place your index fingers on your forehead, and keep the remaining fingers on your eyes. Inhale deeply through your nose, then exhale while making a humming sound similar to a bee. This pranayama not only relaxes the mind but also stimulates the optic nerves.

Trataka (Candle Gazing):

Light a candle and place it at eye level. Sit comfortably and gaze at the flame without blinking for as long as you can. This practice strengthens eye muscles, enhances concentration, and improves focus.

Blinking:

In our modern world, we often forget to blink while staring at screens. This simple asana involves sitting comfortably, closing your eyes, and blinking rapidly for 30 seconds. This helps in rejuvenating and moisturizing the eyes.

Eye Rotations:

Sit with your spine straight, close your eyes, and gently rotate them clockwise and then counterclockwise for about 10 rounds each. This asana helps improve eye flexibility and reduce eye strain.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose):

This classic yoga pose encourages blood circulation to the head and eyes. Sit with your legs crossed and your feet resting on opposite thighs. Keep your back straight and palms on your knees. Close your eyes, focus on your breath, and relax. Padmasana aids in reducing stress, which can indirectly improve eyesight.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose):

Lie down on your back with your arms by your sides and palms facing up. Close your eyes and consciously relax every part of your body, including your facial muscles. Shavasana promotes relaxation and can alleviate tension that affects eye health.

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing):

Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Close your right nostril with your right thumb and inhale deeply through the left nostril. Then close your left nostril with your ring finger, release your right nostril, and exhale through it. Repeat this process, alternating nostrils for a few minutes. This pranayama enhances oxygen supply to the eyes and relieves eye fatigue.

Incorporating these yoga asanas into your daily routine can be a proactive step toward maintaining and improving your eyesight naturally.