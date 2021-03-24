हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coffee

Want to accelerate fat-burning before exercise? Drink strong coffee, suggests study

Caffeine -- about 3 milligram per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning, suggests a new study.

Want to accelerate fat-burning before exercise? Drink strong coffee, suggests study
Pic source: Pixabay

Barcelona: Caffeine -- about 3 milligram per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning, suggests a new study.

The study, published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, also found that if the exercise is performed in the afternoon, the effects of the caffeine are more marked than in the morning.

"The results of our study showed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day," said lead researcher Francisco Jose Amaro-Gahete from the University of Granada in Spain.

For the study, the researchers aimed to determine whether caffeine -- one of the most commonly-consumed ergogenic substances in the world to improve sports performance -- actually does increase oxidation or "burning" of fat during exercise.

A group of men with a mean age of 32 participated in the research, completing an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. Subjects ingested 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo at 8 am and 5 pm (each subject completed the tests in all four conditions in a random order).

The conditions prior to each exercise test (hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances) were strictly standardized, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly.

In summary, the findings of this study suggest that the combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the optimal scenario for people seeking to increase fat-burning during physical exercise.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoffeeHealth benefitsexerciseFat burningResearchJournal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition
Next
Story

World Tuberculosis Day 2021: This TB type can cause infertility in both men and women

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Covid-19: When will Corona's dangerous speed stop?