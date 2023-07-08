Weight Loss Journey: Supercharge Your Diet With These 5 Nutrient-Packed Super Seeds

If you are looking to lose weight, a few types of healthy seeds can go a long way in helping you in your journey! Yes, you read that right! Irrespective of whether you have just started your weight-loss journey or have been on the path for a while, these tiny seeds have the required power and nutrition to make a difference. These seeds are loaded with fibre and contain omega-3s, vitamins, minerals, and protein, all of which can maintain hormonal balance and manage weight. Having said that, these seeds are not a magical solution for weight loss. But by making them a part of your daily diet, along with regular exercise, can help you to a great extent.

Here are the top 5 seeds for weight-loss that you can add to your diet:

1) Pumpkin seeds: Packed with the goodness of protein, fibre, phosphorus, monounsaturated fats and omega-6 fats, pumpkin seeds are one of the most commonly consumed types of seeds. Studies have shown that the magnesium in pumpkin seeds helps regulate blood sugar and lowers blood cholesterol. Plus, zinc which is an unsung hero, will boost your metabolism. Try adding pumpkin seeds to your weight loss diet and see the changes!



2) Sesame seeds: Power your weight-loss journey with this cool seed! Sesame seeds are commonly consumed in Asia, and in Western countries as part of a paste called tahini. Loaded with plant-based protein, and healthy fats, sesame seeds will boost your digestive health and promote a healthy heart and brain. These tiny seeds are more magical than you think. So, without much ado, have it and enjoy its benefits.

3) Flax seeds or linseeds: With a range of benefits, flax seeds, also known as linseeds, should be you companion in weight loss. Rich in fibre and omega-3 fats, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and anti-inflammatory properties, this seed will help you in shedding extra kilos. Not just weight loss, adding this will also boost your heart health and brain power.

4) Sunflower seeds: We all have heard of sunflower seeds, but are you aware of its benefits? Sunflower seeds are tiny powerhouses of nutrients packed with a good amount of protein and monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, making them the ideal seed in weight-loss journey.

5) Chia seeds: Nowadays, Chia seeds are known to everyone! Similar to flaxseeds, chia seeds are also good sources of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, and protein that will provide a number of benefits. Also, according to a report, chia seeds reduce appetite and support weight loss. Interestingly, chia seeds also reduce risk factors related to heart disease. So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to smoothies or puddings with a handful of chia seeds to reap its benefits.