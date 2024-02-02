What Is Bloating: How To Tell If You Bloated And Steps To Take

Have you ever had an uncomfortable, full feeling in your stomach? It might be more than just a big meal. If your stomach feels tight and full, you're bloated. Dr Amol Dahale, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, shares, "Bloating is a common condition among a large population, and many factors contribute to it, such as constipation, swallowing air, overeating, and weight gain. Bloating is frequently misinterpreted for other factors that contribute to a displaying belly, such as abdominal wall laxity or looseness. This misconception is common, particularly among older women and those who have recently undergone childbirth."

Dr Dahale quotes a new Eurekalert research and points out that "one out of every 10 people suffers from frequent abdominal meal-related pain". "According to a survey of more than 50,000 people, around 11% of the global population (13% of women and 9% of men) commonly experience abdominal pain while eating meals. Most of the time this abdominal pain is due to bloating," says Dr Dahale.

What Is Bloating?

Bloating is a condition in which your stomach feels full and tight, typically caused by gas, says Dr Dahale. He adds, "This is now common among most Indians, especially among elderly and pregnant women. It's important to understand the difference so that anyone can get the proper medical treatment. A toned abdomen might help to see the difference when the intestines are full of food or waste."

Constipation And Its Relation To Bloating

Constipation is a common cause of bloating. One can be constipated without realising that because having fewer trips to the bathroom than usual is only one sign of constipation. "Even anyone who has regular bowel movements still can experience constipation. Along with that straining to start or complete bowl moments and not feeling empty after a bowel movement is also a sign of bloating. Constipation can cause abdominal pain and bloating. The longer stool remains in the colon, the more time bacteria have to ferment it, resulting in increased gas and bloating," says Dr Dahale. He adds that apart from constipation gut sensitivity, small intestine bacterial overgrowth, gastroparesis, and gynaecological conditions can be reasons for the bloating. Bloating can be caused due to high-fat meals, packed foods, legumes, carbonated beverages etc.

Bloating: Steps To Reduce Pain And Improve Digestive Well-Being

Changing your diet can be the first line of treatment for preventing gas and bloating.

- "According to research, a low fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAP) diet can help with gas and IBS symptoms, says Dr Dahale.

- Add ginger to regular meals as its traditional treatment for digestive problems. like indigestion, nausea, and bloating. It contains carminative, which helps to reduce excess gas in the gastrointestinal tract.

- Drink warm water with fennel seeds along with ajwain and rock salt in hot water. Drink it after meals. Also, drinking mint water throughout the day is another way to reduce bloating, Dr Dahale points out.