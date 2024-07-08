What Is Fart Walk And Why Is This Fitness Trend Going Viral - Check Health Benefits

Brisk walk, slow walk, walking akin to running - you must have heard of different types of walks and their impact on health, but a new trend that's going viral is the 'Fart walk'. Yes, you have heard it right! And if fitness enthusiasts are to be believed, 2024 is going to be the year of fart walk.

Recently, Mairlyn Smith, a TikTok creator who goes by the handle @mairlynthequeenoffibre, introduced her fans to the "Fart Walk," a new exercise craze that has now gone viral. Every night, roughly sixty minutes after dinner, Mairlyn and her husband put on their running shoes and go for a stroll. For anyone who has gas, bloating, indigestion, heartburn, or other digestive issues, this newest fitness craze is very helpful. Smith revealed that she recommended to her husband that they take a walk after supper ten years ago, which is when this habit started.

The Fart Walk is appropriately called for the inevitable gas discharge that follows with eating a high-fibre diet. According to Mairlyn, "We eat a lot of fibre, so everyone has gas, and yes, you fart when you walk.That's the reason I gave it that name." Not only is the practice funny, but it's also helpful. Experts and several studies have shown that taking a stroll after a meal facilitates better nutrient absorption and food breakdown by the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. To put it simply, it helps with digestion and eases discomfort by acting as a modest form of exercise for your GI system.

6 Health Benefits Of Fart Walking

Good For Heart - Walking raises heart rate, which strengthens the heart muscle and improves blood circulation, both of which are beneficial to cardiovascular health. Weight Management - Daily walking is good for weight management since it increases metabolism, burns calories, and tones muscles. Mental Wellbeing - Walking and other physical activities in the outdoors can greatly enhance mental health by lowering stress and elevating mood. Joint Health - Walking is easy on the joints, strengthening surrounding muscles and increasing range of motion. Good For Blood Sugar Levels - Walking for 30 minutes on a regular basis can help control blood sugar levels, which is advantageous for people with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance. Good For Digestion: Walking helps to move food through the gastrointestinal tract more efficiently, helping digestion and reducing bloating through promoting gas release.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always contact a yoga expert and your doctor before starting any new exercise regime.)