What Is Menopause? Tips For Women To Navigate Through This Significant Life Transition

Menopause is a significant life transition that every woman experiences as she reaches a certain stage in her life. The length of this phase can at times be 1/3 of a woman's life as it at times starts with Perimenopause and then goes to Pre Menopause, Menopause and Post Menopause. It is indeed a time of physical and emotional changes that can be both empowering and challenging.

In conversation with Mr Sanjith Shetty, Founder and CEO - of Miror a company which aims to create awareness, amplify the issue and solutions, foster communities and offer options in terms of treatments, therapies etc to help women navigate this transformative phase.

He shares, "Menopause is a phase which as stated above can last at times for 1/3 of a woman's life."



Tips For Women To Navigate Menopause

Understanding Menopause - The Basics

Technically Menopause is an natural occurance that happens when a woman's ovaries stop producing eggs, which leads to a cessation of menstrual periods for 12 consecutive months. The hormonal fluctuations during menopause can cause as vast as 34 symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, weight gain, vaginal dryness etc and when left unattended can lead to fatal consequences wrt to her bones. heart etc.

Empowering Women Through Education

It is essential to educate women about menopause and its potential impact on their physical and emotional well-being. A series of webinars, workshops, and informative articles, featuring renowned healthcare professionals and experts in menopause research can help spread awareness about menopause. By increasing awareness and understanding, women will be better equipped to identify the signs of menopause and seek appropriate guidance.

Supportive Communities for Sharing

Navigating menopause can be overwhelming, and women often find solace in sharing their experiences with others going through the same journey. Establishing online and in-person support groups to provide a safe space for women to discuss their challenges, seek advice, and find encouragement can help them deal with the symptoms. These communities will play a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment during this phase of life.

Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential during menopause. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management can significantly improve the overall well-being of women going through this transition. Women with menopause must engage in fitness classes, nutrition workshops, and mindfulness sessions to prioritize self-care and make positive lifestyle changes to deal with symptoms.

Tailored Wellness Solutions For Women

Recognizing that every woman's menopause experience is unique, women must approach health professionals for wellness solutions like hormone therapy, alternative therapies from homoeopathy to Ayurvedic solutions etc which can alleviate specific menopausal symptoms. Women must embrace this new chapter in life with confidence and vitality.

Also Read: Understanding Menopause: Strategies On Creating Menstrual Health-Friendly Work Environment In Indian Offices

Educating Employers and Communities

Menopause affects not only individual women but also workplaces and communities. Menopause communities must collaborate with companies to create supportive environments for women employees experiencing menopause to thrive in the workplace.