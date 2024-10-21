Why Mental Health Is A Big Part Of Physical Health?

In the last couple of decades, there has been a big focus on physical health. It has now become common for apartment buildings to have fitness centers. Many large corporate offices will also have games and fitness centers. Many of us now take great care not to consume that much sugar, cut back on junk food and in general, try to lead a healthy lifestyle.

However, mental health plays a big role in physical health as well as shared by Deepak Sahni, Founder of Healthians.

Data indicates that chronic stress is increasing among today’s youth. GenZ and MIllennials in particular are much more stressed out compared to any other generation. A survey conducted by India’s largest insurer revealed that 77% of Indians display at least one sign of stress on a regular basis. The report also showed that levels of workplace wellness have gone down over the past few years, particularly among GenZ and women.

Countless studies show that mental and physical health are closely linked. Mental stress can lead to a higher risk for ailments such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Why is Stress Increasing?

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge role in rising levels of stress among people.

First of all, the pandemic forced people to stay indoors and miss out on the socialization that is vital to good mental health.

Secondly, the impact on the economy was such that many people were laid off and job insecurity increased. This has ended up making our workplaces highly competitive. As a result, many youngsters feel obligated to prove themselves at the workplace not because they want to do well but because they fear losing their job.

At the same time, people from the younger generation also face other sources of stress. Social media usage is at an all-time high among younger generations. Data shows that GenZ spends an average of 45 minutes per day on Instagram - that’s a good 6 hours every week.

Research has shown that social media negatively affects the mental health of people. Why is that? Social media paints a false picture of someone's life. When we see photos from a friend or an acquaintance's vacation, night out or a family celebration, we only see the positive moments from their life. This can make us feel like our life is not as interesting or fun, whereas the truth is that everybody goes through problems.

But social media makes it possible for people to present a picture perfect version of their life, even though that may not be the whole truth.

How can you protect your mental health?

Firstly, identify the sources of stress in your life. Is it a result of physical ailments? If that is the case, you should work on improving your physical health. There is well established research that physical health and mental health both go hand-in-hand. When one improves, usually the other does as well.

If it is due to emotional stress, don't shame yourself. One of the biggest reasons people suffer in silence is because they are afraid of appearing weak or vulnerable. There is no harm in admitting that you are going through a tough time, whether it is at work or at home or personally. When you recognise the source of the problem, you will automatically find ways to resolve it.

These days, therapy is a lot more accessible and is not considered as taboo as it used to be. There are also many free online resources for understanding emotions and learning how to deal with stress.

If overwork is the source of your stress, then learn how to say no. At the same time, workplaces also need to make it easier for employees to come out and voice their concerns.

Nothing is as important as your health

Research shows that our brains are highly malleable, no matter what age we’re at. That’s why it’s never too late to start improving upon your mental and emotional health.