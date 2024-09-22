Why Women Are More Prone To Alzheimer’s?

Dementia is a significant global health concern, especially as the world’s population ages. Growing older raises the chance of dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease. Around 5-8% of people aged 60 and older are affected by dementia, with the prevalence rising to about 30-50% in those aged 85 and above. Interestingly, women are disproportionately affected, making up nearly two-thirds of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

While longer life expectancy plays a role in this gender disparity, several other factors contribute to women’s increased risk. Dr. Amrut S D, Associate Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Goa shares why Alzheimer is more prone to women.

Hormonal Changes

Estrogen, a hormone that has neuroprotective and mood-regulating properties, begins to decline during menopause. This decline may contribute to cognitive decline in women. Studies suggest that estrogen helps protect brain cells and supports communication between them. Therefore, the drop in estrogen levels during menopause can leave women more vulnerable to the cognitive changes associated with dementia.

Genetics

Genetics also plays a crucial role in dementia risk. Women who carry the APOE ε4 allele, a gene variant strongly linked to Alzheimer's disease, are at a higher risk than men with the same gene. This genetic predisposition, combined with other risk factors, makes women more susceptible to developing Alzheimer’s.

Health Conditions

Women are more prone to autoimmune diseases and mood disorders, which are risk factors for dementia. Conditions like depression, thyroid disorders, and diabetes can elevate dementia risk. Since hormonal changes make women more likely to experience mood disorders, this can further increase their chances of cognitive decline.

Sedentary Lifestyle

In many societies, women may lead more sedentary lives, often due to cultural norms, family responsibilities, or safety concerns. Physical inactivity is a significant risk factor for dementia, as it reduces blood flow to the brain and limits cognitive stimulation. A lack of regular exercise can exacerbate memory-related issues and contribute to cognitive decline.

Low Educational Attainment

In many developing and underdeveloped countries, women often receive less education than men, which is a known risk factor for dementia. Lower education levels limit cognitive development and may contribute to a higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life.

Strategies to Boost Brain Health and Reduce Dementia Risk

While dementia is a neurodegenerative disease, maintaining good brain health can help delay its onset. The following advice given by Dr. Amrut can help improve brain health:

• Adopt a Healthy Diet: Include Mediterranean-style meals with green leafy vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, and whole grains in your diet.

• Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of brisk walking each week to improve cardiovascular health and cognitive function.

• Stay Connected and Keep Learning: Engage with others, learn new skills, or take up a new language to stimulate brain activity.

• Monitor Health Conditions: Regularly check blood pressure and blood sugar levels to minimize the risk of conditions that may lead to cognitive decline.

• Avoid Smoking and Alcohol: Both habits can contribute to memory-related issues and overall cognitive impairment.