Winter cholesterol diet: THESE fruits and vegetables can lower bad cholesterol in cold weather

High cholesterol: Low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, and high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, are the two types of cholesterol, and your levels of each might vary somewhat depending on the foods you eat. When your liver is your main source of cholesterol and accounts for roughly 85% of the cholesterol in your blood, the influence that diet can have on your cholesterol levels may not initially seem significant.

While ghee, eggs, and cheese must be included in the diet to obtain good cholesterol, red meat, processed meat, and fried foods are rich in bad cholesterol. As a result of their high dietary fibre content, a variety of fruits and vegetables can also aid in lowering harmful cholesterol levels in the body.

Read below to find out the seven magic fruits and vegetables which can help you to control high cholesterol levels:

1. Apple

Apples are full of soluble fibre, which protects the health of our hearts. Apples also contain polyphenols, which can lower cholesterol levels.

2. Banana

Bananas' potassium and fibre content can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Bananas are particularly well-known for being a good source of soluble fibre, which promotes a healthy body and immune system.

3. Pomegranate

Polyphenols in particular are antioxidants found in pomegranate juice. Compared to many other fruit juices, pomegranate juice has a higher concentration of antioxidants. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol reduction is one of the many heart-protective advantages antioxidants are known to offer.

4. Cauliflower

Plant sterols, a type of lipid that aids in preventing cholesterol absorption in the intestines, are abundant in cauliflower. Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin C, magnesium, antioxidants, and the anti-inflammatory vitamin K are also present.

Also Read: THESE winter foods can spike up your cholesterol; foods to avoid and to eat

5. Tomatoes

Lycopene, a plant chemical that lowers LDL cholesterol levels, is a key component of tomatoes.

6. Carrots

Naturally rich in soluble fibre, soluble vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, carrots aid in decreasing blood cholesterol levels. Experts claim that carrots' antioxidant beta-carotene and vitamin A content can aid in preventing chronic heart diseases.

Also Read: 5 traditional desi foods to stay warm and healthy this winter- Check list

7. Leafy greens

Green leafy vegetables aid in lowering cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. Bile acid sequestrants, which are present in green leafy vegetables, aid in lowering blood cholesterol levels. An increase in LDL cholesterol in the body increases the risk of heart disease. By lowering cholesterol levels, green veggies lower the risk of heart disease.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and does not substitute an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)