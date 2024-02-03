trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717341
Winter Wellness: 4 Effective Natural Remedies To Combat Common Seasonal Ailments

Winter blues? From ginger teas to honey-lemon concoctions, discover nature's remedies. Beat the cold with these holistic solutions for everyday winter ailments naturally.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Winter ailments can wreak havoc on our well-being. Although the flu and a common cold may only be a minor inconvenience for many, individuals with a weakened constitution face more serious challenges. If you have a compromised immune system, or have any lifestyle disease, you likely understand that even a seemingly small cold can escalate into a serious medical condition. While isolating yourself in a hypoallergenic bubble may keep illness at bay, it won't miraculously enhance your immunity. 

Natural Home Remedies for Winter Ailments

Here are a few home remedies shared Srikanth H.S, Assistant Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute for a healthy winter season. Given below are a few natural remedies for everyday ailments in winters:

1. Garlic's potent antioxidant properties, prevents and reduce cold. Going beyond its effectiveness against cold, garlic provides added health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol levels, and playing a role in the prevention of Alzheimer's and dementia.

2. Welcome the nutritional benefits of citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, or limes to strengthen your immune system with this crucial vitaminC. For those who may not fancy the tangy pleasures of citrus, there's no need to worry. Numerous other foods like Kiwi, Strawberries, Broccoli, Red bell pepper, Cauliflower, Tomatoes stand ready to deliver a robust dose of vitamin C.

3. Pumpkin seeds serve as an abundant source of zinc, a vital mineral that supports the functionality of white blood cells crucial in defending the body against pathogens like the flu viru­s. Whether enjoyed by the handful or sprinkled on salads, incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet adds a delightful crunch. 

4. In India, turmeric milk has gained popularity as a household remedy for various ailments, particularly for its effectiveness in alleviating sore throats and coughs. Turmeric possesses immune-boosting properties and stimulates antibody responses against infections. For faster relief, add black pepper into the turmeric mixture. This combination harnesses the therapeutic benefits of turmeric, providing a natural and soothing remedy for respiratory discomfort.

