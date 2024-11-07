Woman Shares 6 Simple Rules She Followed To Lose 20 Kg Without The Gym Or Strict Dieting

A fitness influencer diagnosed with PCOS shares her inspiring weight loss journey, revealing how she shed 20 kg without a gym membership or restrictive dieting.

Fitness influencer Ridhi Sharma (@getfitwithrid) recently opened up on Instagram about how she lost 20 kg while managing PCOS, without following any strict diet plans or going to the gym. Her transformation, achieved through six simple lifestyle rules, is gaining attention as she shows that weight loss doesn’t always require rigid routines or intense exercise. Here’s a breakdown of the steps she followed:

6 Rules to Lose 20 kg Naturally

According to Ridhi’s Instagram post, her approach focused on sustainable changes. She committed to small, consistent actions that kept her on track:

1. Home Workouts for 30-40 Minutes: Ridhi dedicated 30-40 minutes, 5-6 times per week, to home workouts. Her routine included strength training and Pilates to tone her body and prevent loose skin. “I started my journey with a yoga mat, 2 dumbbells, and a resistance band,” she shared.

2. Balanced, Homemade Meals: Rather than following a specific diet, Ridhi focused on portion control and protein-rich meals. “I prefer to eat what I crave, but I make sure to control portions and include protein-rich foods like tofu, paneer, soya, legumes, and beans to stay energized and full,” she explained.

3. Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods: To reduce unnecessary calories, Ridhi removed sugar and processed foods from her diet, opting instead for whole, nutrient-dense foods.

4. Daily Steps Goal: She walked 7k to 10k steps daily, which she found essential for both physical activity and mental clarity. “Even on rest days, I try to walk as much as possible. THIS IS A GAME CHANGER,” she emphasized.

5. Quality Sleep: Ridhi made sleep a priority, ensuring she got 7-8 hours of quality rest each night. “Good sleep played a big role in my weight loss and recovery,” she added.

6. Consistency Over Perfection: Ridhi remained committed to her routine, emphasizing consistency rather than perfection. This mindset allowed her to progress gradually and stay motivated.

Ridhi’s journey is a reminder that simple, consistent habits can lead to significant results. However, she also notes that each person’s fitness path is unique. It’s always best to consult a professional before starting any new health routine.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)