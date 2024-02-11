Women Health: Cancer Survivor Shares Her Story On Battling Cancer And Prevention Tips

Just the word ‘cancer’ stirs up feelings of stress, worry and fear, all at once. Surviving cancer, on the other hand, makes one appreciate and understand the broader canvas of their health better. It becomes all the more important to talk about womens’ health and focus towards holistic health awareness, especially among women.

Detecting cancer early, whether it be breast cancer, cervical cancer or any other type that women are prone to, is one of the best ways you can treat it early and well. Suman Singh, a breast cancer survivor shares her expertise and experiences on coto, a women-only social community app. She says “In my experience as a cancer survivor, conversations around this condition are all the more important for people to be cognizant of their health.”

Suman Singh shares some ways that can help cancer patients battle the disease well and emerge victorious in their battle with cancer.

1. Focus on prevention measures: While not all cancer types come with vaccines, cervical cancer can be prevented if one is inoculated with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Other prevention measures include good personal hygiene and cleanliness of one’s environment.

2. Early detection of cancer: Regular medical check-ups and health screenings are important to be able to detect cancer of any type in its early stages.

3. Safe sex practices: Chances of you getting certain types of cancer, such as cervical cancer, become lower if you follow safe sex practices.

4. Keep track of changes in your body: Do not ignore any changes in your body - if you notice anything different, get a check-up done. For survivors, regular follow-ups to control and track the relapse is very important.

Importance Of Communities For Cancer Patients, Survivors And Caregivers:

Singh shares, cancer patients, caregivers and survivors look for information and support wherever possible, and my coto community named "Your Healer” provides just that. Here, survivor stories, expert interviews, Ask Me Anything sessions and discussions about various cancer types, including cervical cancer, unfold. Such communities and cancer support groups both through online and offline channels help women get the right kind of support. For patients, survivor stories give them hope and for caregivers, finding support in such places becomes helpful for them to cope better with the stress.